High School Scoop - Tuesday March 1, 2022

Prosper Rock Hill (TX): Defensive assistant Mark Wilkinson has been promoted to head coach.

North Lenoir (NC): North Lenoir (NC) North Lenoir HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball and a possible Defensive Coordinator to work in the school building. Current opens to begin immediately include Science and Teacher Assistant. Positions currently opening at the end of the school year include Spanish, Business, Computer Coding, Teacher Assistant, and others are likely to open as well. Please email resumes to Head Football Coach Robbie Dunn at robert.dunn@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Tampa Chamberlain (FL): Chamberlain is looking for qualified assistant varsity football coaches for the above positions. All positions are stipend positions if requirements are met by the candidate. Candidates will be required to perform off-field duties as required by the Head Coach and specific coordinators. Chamberlain football is seeking "teachers of the game football" that will take an active interest in their position groups/players as well as be a positive role model in the community. Possible teaching positions in various subjects are available depending on units. All interested applicants should email Head Coach Patrick Murphy: patrick2.murphy@hcps.net.

Live Oak Suwannee (FL): Suwannee High (Live Oak, FL) is looking to bring on assistant coaches with coordinator positions being a high possibility. Teaching positions will include the areas of ESE, Credit Recovery, History, and PE. If interested, contact head coach Kyler Hall. 386-647-4037 or kyler.hall41@gmail.com.

Riverview Spoto (FL): Spoto High School in Riverview, Florida, is looking for high character , dedicated and loyal football coaches that are willing to commit to rebuilding a football program . We currently have social studies , ESE and English slots available . You must be a highly effective teacher to work here. We are looking for OL,DL, LB and DB assistant positions . Please email head coach, Keith Chattin at chattinkeith@gmail.com.

North Little Rock (AR): North Little Rock High School in Arkansas is looking for a home game on 9/9 or 9/16 for this up coming football season, financial compensation is a possibility. If interested please email Blake Pizan at pizanb@nlrsd.org.

Forsyth Central (GA): Forsyth Central High School in Cumming, Ga., (7A) has an opening for head strength coach, assistant football coach, interested candidates should email Head Football Coach David Rooney drooney@forsyth.k12.ga.us and AD Dan Kaplan at dkaplan@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Wilmington (DE): Delaware Military Academy is seeking an offensive line coach with potential coordinating duties depending on experience. Please email resume to Head Coach Nick Lincoln coachlinc@gmail.com.



Duluth (GA): Duluth High School, in Duluth GA, is looking for an experienced WR coach. All certs will be considered EXCEPT for PE. Duluth is coming off their first playoff season in 27 years. Candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please send resume to Assistant Head Coach, Darren Sbraga at d_sbraga@yahoo.com.