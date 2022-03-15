High School Scoop - Tuesday March 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sumter (York, AL): Sumter County looking to fill some coaching positions on both sides of the ball. Possible that an 2nd sport will be available as well. Coaches that are NOT afraid to work, and build relationships with young men. Teaching positions Math, Science, ELA, Sped, and PE possibly. If you are interested please email Coach Fedd at: cfedd@sumterschools.org

Perquimans (Hertford, NC): Perquimans County HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches for the defensive side of the ball (specifically DB's and LB's) with defensive coordinator duties available for the right candidate. There are a variety of positions available in the district, including a business teacher position in our building. The full list of open positions can be found on PQSchools.org. All interested candidates can send your resume to Head Coach Ian Rapanick at ianrapanick@pqschools.org.

Park Hill South (MO): Benny Palmer has been named the new head coach.

Treutlen (GA): Treutlen HS is looking for an assistant football coach. Preferably a line coach but will take into consideration any positions. Must have high energy and football knowledge. Interested coaches may contact Steve Versprille at sversprille@treutlen.k12.ga.us.

Bluffton (SC): Bluffton HS is hosting a national 7 on 7 Tournament on June 30th we are located 30 minutes outside of Hilton Head, SC and Savannah Georgia. Each team competing in the tournament will be guaranteed 6 games. If you choose to come in the night before we can also give you two games for free. If you are interested reach out to head coach Hayden Gregory. 770-401-9064 or hayden.gregory@beaufort.k12.sc.us

Axtell (TX): Former Italy HS (TX) head coach Craig Horn will be the new head coach / AD, pending board approva, per Matt Stepp.

Atlantic Coast (FL): Atlantic Coast HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. Positions available are on the Offensive side. Teaching positions are available except P.E. Please contact HC Mike Montemayor at montemayom2@duvalschools.org.

Raburn (GA): Jim Pavoa has been hired as special teams coordinator / linebackers coach. Jim enters his 42nd year of coaching football this fall.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season. $5,000 game fee. Many weeks open. Interested programs can reach out to davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Carlynton (PA): Carlynton HS is looking for an assistant varsity coach. No teaching job available. Contact Head Coach Rich Piccinini at rpiccinini17@gmail.com.

Lake City (SC): Lake City HS, located an 1 hour 15 minutes from Myrtle Beach, is looking to fill a coaching slot. We will give consideration to all positions and possible OC responsibility to the right fit. We have a wide variety of teaching & para opening listed on our district website. Email Coach Baker if interested at rbaker@fsd3.org.

Jackson (GA): Jackson HS is looking for an experienced LB coach certified in Science, ELA, or SPED. We are located between Macon and Atlanta, just SE of Locust Grove. Please email resumes to myricksd@bcssk12.org.​