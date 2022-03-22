High School Scoop - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to hire a few assistant coaches. Both sides of the ball a possibility. Looking for the best fit and its important that we find guys that will invest into our kids lives outside of football. Teaching openings at the high school include Social Studies, Science, Business Education. Education Technology, Technology and Design, and Math. Interested candidates can send their resumes to dsamuels@cppschools.com. Teaching posts closes on April 4th.

St. Joseph by-the-sea (NY): St. Joseph By-The-Sea high school located in Staten Island, New York. We are a CHSFL AA1 program with tremendous community & administrative support. We are looking to hire a few highly motivated and dedicated football coaches on either side of the ball for our JV and Freshman teams. Also, we are looking for an opponent for Sept. 3rd. - preferably a home game. interested programs can contact baptistet@josephsea.org.

Hamilton-Wenham (MA): Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School (MA) has an assistant coach opening. Preferably with OL and/or DL experience or best candidate available. This is just a stipend position. There are no open teaching jobs at this time. If interested, please send a resume to Head Coach Tim Freiermuth at freiermuthtim@gmail.com

Dallas Wilson (TX): Frisco Lone Star (TX) associate head coach / offensive coordinator John Fish is set to be the new head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

North Forsyth (GA): North Forsyth HS (GA) has openings for varsity WRs, varsity co-OL, and 9th grade assistants on offense and defense. Teaching positions available are SPED, Science and Math. Candidates must hold a valid Georgia teaching certificate. Email resumes to rcraft@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Cuero (TX): Georgetown East View HS (TX) head coach Jerod Fikac will be the new head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

Pepperell (GA): Pepperell HS has varsity football position openings on either side of the ball. Currently there are NO PE jobs available at this time. There are multiple SpEd positions available as well as Paraprofessional positions that do not require certification. These paraprofessional positions are hourly paid positions, but can and will include coaching opportunities. If interested, please email letter of interest and current resume to Rick Hurst (Head Football Coach / Athletic Director) to rhurst@floydboe.net.

Brunswick (ME): Brandon Dorsett has taken over as head coach.

Ware County (Waycross, GA): Ware County HS is looking to hire a Varsity LB Coach and a Varsity DL Coach. All teaching positions will be considered but you MUST have a valid teaching certificate. Anyone interested please contact Coach Jason Strickland at jason.strickland@ware.k12.ga.us.

Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, FL): Clearwater Academy International is looking to hire a RBs coach and a DL Coach. Potentially looking for a Co DC as well. If interested, please send your resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org

Stipend only positions available. We also potentially have teaching positions available on campus. Please specify which one you’d be interested in.

Mariner (WA): Mariner HS, a 4A school in Everett, Washington, is looking for a game the weekend of 9/2. We would like to host but are able to travel. Mariner is coming off back-to-back 4-5 seasons and is in rebuilding mode. Game can be played on Friday or Saturday. Please contact head coach Tyler Tuiasosopo for more information if interested tyler.tuiasosopo@materacademynv.org.

Harmony (FL): Harmony HS is looking for a WR or DB Assistant Coach. Teaching positions are expected in most subjects (No PE). Please send resume to donald.simon@osceolaschools.net

Franklin County (Carnesville, GA): Franklin County HS is looking for multiple coaches who are certified in Social Studies or Special Education at the Middle School or High School Level. Positions on the field are flexible and second sport opportunities are available as well. Please send resume to parker.martin@franklin.k12.ga.us if interested.

Fordson (MI): Fordson HS is seeking multiple Freshman and JV coaches with potential coordinator opportunities. If interested please email your resume to FordsonFootball2022@gmail.com

Hilton Head (SC): Hilton Head Island High School (SC) in Hilton Head Island, SC has openings on the Varsity football staff. Looking for assistant football coaches who are student athlete driven, motivated and understand the time and effort that is required for growing and maintaining a football program. We have openings on both sides of the ball including RB’s, DB’s, LB’s and have flexibility to move guys around if another fit works better. This is a year round commitment with the expectation that candidates will participate in the off season program, spring football, summer conditioning and attend camps and clinics (we cover costs) to continue to further their coaching knowledge. We have multiple teaching opportunities at the High School, however We DO NOT have PE openings and we cannot offer temporary certification. We also have Para-pro assistant positions available as well. We are looking for coaches with previous coaching experience at the High School or Collegiate level preferred. Time to put into program and ability to coach positive are key. If interested please send resume to Head Football Coach BJ Payne at Russell.payne@beaufort.k12.sc.us.

Mount Paran (Kennesaw, GA): Mount Paran Christian School is currently seeking a Varsity Football coach on the offensive side of the ball with possible Coordinator duties for the right fit. The teaching job is MS History. We are also open to Community Coaches as well. Please email cover letter & resume to mely@mtparanschool.com.

Lake Placid (FL): Lake Placid HS is looking for a defensive coordinator. Located in South central Florida, an hour and a half from each coast, an hour and a half from Orlando. Located by several lakes. Looking for dedicated coaches that are disciplined oriented.

Griffin (GA): Griffin HS is looking for an offensive assistant (wide receivers or quarterbacks). Teaching slots are PE, Sped, or Social Studies. Please send resume to Rusty.easom@gscs.org.

Grand Haven (MI): Grand Haven HS is looking to hire a Varsity RBs or QBs coach (possible offensive coordinator if right fit), Varsity Inside Linebackers Coach, Head JV Coach, and Assistant Freshman Coach (Defense). Multiple potential teaching positions will be open later this spring. Interested candidates can send their resumes to farleym@ghaps.org .

Itasca (TX): Head coach Jim Kerbow has resigned after three seasons.

Bad Axe (MI): Steve Verburg has been named head coach.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights HS, a 4A metro (highest classification in florida) in Boca Raton, Florida is looking to hire several position coaches that may also come with a JV coordinating position in the fall. Looking to hire a QB, OL, DL, ILB, CB, and Safeties coach. Looking to get staff in place before spring football starts, April 25th. Have multiple teaching positions in all core subjects in the school. If interested please contact head coach Brandon Knight at brandon.knight@palmbeachschoools.org.

Hirschi (TX): Slaton (TX) head coach Lawrence Johnson will be the new head coach, Matt Stepp tweets.

Hawken (OH): Longtime former Chagrin Falls HS (OH) head coach Mark Iammarino has been named head coach, per source.

North Creek (Bothell, WA): North Creek HS is looking for multiple positions on Varsity, JV and C Team. We play in 4A Kingco (the most competitive league in the state) and have only been a school for 5 years. Last year we were 6-5 and made the round of 16 for the first time. If you're interested, please contact Head Coach, Torrey Myers at tmyers@nsd.org.

East St. John (LA): East St. John HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches for the defensive side of the ball (DL, LB, DB) also a Special Teams Coordinator. Teaching positions are available. If interested, please email Coach Brandon Brown at bbrown@stjohn.k12.la.us.

Hanover-Horton (MI): Dylan Zaborowski, who spent the past three seasons on staff as offensive coordinator, has been promoted to head coach.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River HS, a 6A program in Midlothian, VA is currently looking for defensive assistant coaches (DL, LB or DBs). There are potential teaching openings in Math, Social Studies and Special Education. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Mount de Sales (GA): Mount de Sales Academy, an independent Catholic college preparatory school in Macon Georgia, is seeking applicants for an offensive line coach. We are looking for a middle school science teacher. A second sport or strength and/or supervising strength and conditioning will be expected in the offseason. Additional coaching responsibilities with stipends are available. Please email your resume and cover letter to Head Coach Gray Yates: gray.yates@mountdesales.net

