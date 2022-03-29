High School Scoop - Tuesday March 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

East Jefferson (New Orleans, LA): Offensive line coach Angel Cardona has been promoted to head coach and Justin Wells has been promoted to offensive line / run game coordinator.

Beaumont United (TX): Darrell Colbert has been introduced as the new head coach.

North Lenoir (NC): North Lenoir HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. No coordinator positions are available. Teaching positions available or expected to be open include Science, Spanish, Computer Coding, English, and Teacher Assistant. Interested candidates can reach robert.dunn@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Cooper City (FL): Cooper City HS is looking for coaches at the junior varsity and varsity level on both sides of the ball. We are a 2nd year new coaching staff building a successful, competitive program. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Evan Rod Williams at Rodricel.Williams@BrowardSchools.com. There are immediate daily subbing positions and potential 2022-23 teaching positions open in the school. Also contact Coach Williams at 786-505-1647. We are a part of the Broward County School District.

Tri-Village (OH): Tri-Village High School, a D7 school in New Madison, Ohio, is looking for 3 assistant coaches. The Patriots have won 18 games the last two seasons while making runs in the playoffs. Teaching openings are unknown at this time. Non-teaching coaches are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Head Football Coach Matt Hopkins at hopkins.matthew@lebanonschools.org

Trivium Prep (Trivium Prep): Trivium HS has an opening for a varsity DC/LB position available. Reach out to Head Coach Stephen Hemming if interested at coachhemming@gmail.com local candidates encouraged to apply.

East Mecklenburg (NC): East Mecklenburg HS, a 4A school located in Charlotte, NC with 2300 students, is looking for an assistant football/head wrestling coach. We have PE jobs available, as well as other teaching positions. Football assistant jobs are available on both sides of the ball. Head wrestling stipend is $3453.10. Please send resumes and contact information to Athletic Director, Jason Fowler, at jason.fowler@cms.k12.nc.us.

East Grand Rapids (MI): East Grand Rapids HS is looking for a Varsity defensive coordinator. Please e-mail inquiries to head coach Josh Shattuck at jshattuck@egrps.org.

Santaluces (FL): Santaluces HS, located in Boynton Beach, FL is looking to fill their Offensive Coordinator, RB, and WR positions immediately. Teaching and non-teaching Positions are available. Please email Coach Hector Clavijo at hector.clavijo@palmbeachschools.org

Ridge Community (Davenport, FL): Ridge Community HS is in search of an experienced offensive line coach. We are minutes away from Orlando, FL and a great place to for you and your family. We have an awesome energetic staff that love to compete and push kids to get better as men and as football players. Ridge is looking to add an experienced OL coach who has experience in a spread offense and zone schemes. Candidate needs to be technique oriented and organized in his approach to practice and games. If you are high energy and ready to take Ridge Football to the next level please please send your resume to carl.white@polk.net. All certificates will be considered at this time PE is open.

Manatee (Bradenton, FL): Due to a cancellation Manatee HS in Bradenton, FL is now looking for a week 7 (October 6-8) Home game. Financial assistance available. You can contact Conleyt@ManateeSchools.net.

Justice (VA): Justice HS in Falls Church, VA, is looking for Varsity assistant coaches for the 2022-2023 school year. Our high school has available teaching positions in multiple content areas, including Health & Physical Education. We are located within Fairfax County Public Schools and 15 minutes away from Washington, D.C. We are only accepting inquiries from coaches that are serious about moving to Northern Virginia. Please send email with resume to Head Coach Greg Weisbecker at gpweisbecker@fcps.edu.

Evergreen (OH): Evergreen High School (Metemora, Ohio) is looking for position coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball. Positions needed are DBs, LBs, WRs, RBs, TEs. There could possibly be an opportunity for a Defensive/Special Teams Coordinator Positions if the candidate is the right fit. We are a Division VI program who plays in a competitive league. We are a new coaching staff that is trying to turn around a program. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Evan Karchner ekarchner@evgvikings.org. There are teaching positions open in the school.

Valdosta (GA): Valdosta HS is looking for a cornerback coach for the 2022 Football Season. Teaching position is PE. Please send all resumes to head coach Shelton Felton at shelton.felton@gocats.org.

Harnett Central (NC): Harnett Central HS has named Midway HS (NC) head coach Cory Barnes as their new head coach.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida is looking to hire an experienced and knowledgeable defensive coordinator. Looking for a high energy and enthusiastic coach who wants to work with a very talented defense and compete against top competition year in and year out. Teaching position available as well. If interested please send a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org.

West Torrance (CA): West Torrance HS is looking for an experienced, committed Varsity defensive coordinator. Varsity Defensive Line Coach and Varsity Defensive Back coaches are also available depending on position specialty of DC. Please send resume to Todd Butler at butler.todd@tusd.org or call (310) 710-6921 for more information.

Clovis North (Fresno, CA): Clovis North HS, part of award winning Clovis Unified School District, is seeking a best fit football coach. Possible teaching job, including PE. Interested candidates can email head football coach Mike Jacot, michaeljacot@cusd.com.

Pepperell (GA): Pepperell HS has openings on either side of the football. Building positions include Special Education or Paraprofessional. NO PE. If interested, please send a current resume to Coach Hurst (AD / Head Coach) at rhurst@floydboe.net.