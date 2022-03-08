High School Scoop - Tuesday March 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dixie County (Cross City, FL): Dixie County HS is seeking a PE teacher/Assistant football coach. Position is currently open and we are looking for the best coach available, coordinator position available to the right candidate. Other stipends and coaching opportunities are available. Contact Head Coach Mark Lefebvre at marklefebvre@dixie.k12.fl.us.

Coatesville Area (FL): Coatesville is looking for a Defensive Back Coach. Feel free to email resumes to Matt Ortega Head Football Coach at ortegam@casdschools.org.

Montgomery Central (Troy, NC): Montgomery Central HS in Troy NC will have a math, science and art teaching opening that come with a position on the football coaching staff for this upcoming season. This is a one county high school with tremendous administrative and community support that also has brand new athletic facilities. Interested candidates need to email resume with current references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.

University (Orlando, FL): University HS (Orlando, FL) is accepting resumes for a Defensive Coordinator and OL coach. All certifications considered, including PE. Send resume and cover letter to Head Coach Mark Barrett at mark.barrett@ocps.net.

Hampshire (Romney, WV): Hampshire High School is seeking three loyal, highly motivated, hard working, dependable, assistant coaches. Coordinating position(s) available. These are paid positions. Teaching positions can be determined at a later date. Hampshire High is nestled in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia and competes at Class AAA level. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Aaron Rule with your resume and/or questions at arule24@gmail.com

Tennessee (Bristol, TN): Matt Rhymer has stepped down from the head coaching post after just two seasons.

Rancho San Juan (Salinas, CA): Rancho San Juan HS (Salinas, CA) has an opening for a defensive coach. There are numerous openings on campus and in the district which can be found via this link. Rancho San Juan is a brand new school that just finished its first year of varsity football. We had 15 sophomores on varsity, and we are excited about our bright future. Salinas is located just 20 minutes from Monterey Bay and its surrounding communities.

Canyon View (Cedar City, UT): Canyon View HS is looking to add a varsity assistant / PE teacher. Interested candidates can apply here.