High School Scoop - Tuesday May 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Freeport (FL): Freeport HS currently has an opening on its staff for an offensive coordinator and/or QB coach. In conjunction, we also have a US History position open. Our school district teachers pay and coaches pay is some of the most competitive in the state! Our school and school district is graded an A+ on a consistent basis. We are a growing public school, 1A program with roughly 500 students enrolled. Contact Shaun Arntz, AD/Head Football Coach if interested at arntzs@walton.k12.fl.us.

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach.

Claiborne (TN): Claiborne HS in New Tazewell, Tennessee is looking for teachers who also want to join a tight-knit, hardworking football staff committed to helping the student-athletes in the program become Champions in the Game of Life. Expected positions include Math, English, Spanish, and Guidance, with other positions that could come open as the school year ends. Also, coaching positions are available in wrestling and track. If you're interested, contact head coach Nathan Medlin with your resume and current references to nathan.medlin@claibornecsd.org.

Westwood (SC): Westwood HS is looking for a full time Strength & Conditioning Coach with football coaching responsibilities. Must be PE certified or have the ability to get certification. Interested candidates please email roconnell@richland2.org.

Westminster (Atlanta, GA): The Westminster Schools is accepting applications for an ILB coach. Opening is in middle school history. Please email resume to gerryromberg@westminster.net.

Southern Wayne (Dudley, NC): Southern Wayne HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. There are teaching positions at the high school in Science and Family and Consumer Science. At the feeder middle schools there are teaching positions in Social Studies, ELA, Math, Science, Exceptional Children TA, and English. We are also looking for volunteer coaches and a volunteer equipment manager. Please send resumes to head coach Frank Coston at frankcoston@wcps.org.

Richlands (NC): Richlands HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Coaching positions can be negotiable, but really looking for someone to coach wide receivers or running backs. We run the triple option out of 2 RB, 3 WRs sets from the gun. We have teaching vacancies in Science, English, and Exceptional Children - General. We have a phenomenal principal that most love to work with. If you are interested please contact Pat Byrd at 910-742-5754 or at William.byrd@onslow.k12.nc.us. If you are interested in the teaching positions, it would be best to go ahead and fill out an application through Onslow County Schools website. Our principal is ready to go ahead and fill our vacancies immediately.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX, is seeking a Varsity Position Coach (QB/WR/DB) and Potential Boys’ S&C Coordinator. Teaching load for S&C Coordinator could be elective classes and both boys’ athletic periods. History and SPED Certifications should also apply. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $54,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.