High School Scoop - Tuesday May 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in southern Lexington County S.C. has an opening for the 22-23 school year for assistant football coaches with secondary sports offered. Certification at this time is SPED/Resource. Lexington SD1 offers highly competitive salaries, great athletic supplements and has top notch facilities. Please email resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass HS is looking for 3 assistant coaches during the 2022 season. 1 Linebacker position, 1 OL/DL position, and 1 DB position to the best candidate. We have some paraprofessional jobs open, Math, Special Ed, and 2 Science positions. If you are interested, please contact me privately nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

St. Thomas More (CT): St Thomas More School (CT) is looking for two coaches. QB/Passing Game Coordinator and OL coach. If interested please contact HC Ernest Anderson at Eanderson@stmct.org.

Pace (FL): Pace HS is seeking a defensive coordinator. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Kent Smith with your resume and/or questions at smithk@santarosa.k12.fl.us.

Alma Bryant (AL): Alma Bryant HS is looking for Varsity Football Coaches. We have openings on both sides of the ball that will be filled based on best fit. Physical Education teaching spot available. Interested candidates should send resumes to jbsessions@mcpss.com.

Huffman-Hargrave (TX): Huffman-Hargrave has promoted defensive coordinator Joey Buchta to athletic director and head coach.

Warner Robins (GA): Warner Robins HS is looking to hire a Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. This is a P.E position with an 11 month contract. Please contact marquis.westbrook@hcbe.net if you are interested.

Waller (TX): Gene Johnnson is stepping down as head coach and is taking another role within the ISD, Matt Stepp shares.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking a Varsity Position Coach (QB/WR) and Potential Boys’ S&C Coordinator. Teaching load for S&C Coordinator would be elective career classes and both boys’ athletic periods. History and SPED Certifications should also apply. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/19, 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman Asst HC at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Cadillac (MI): Cadillac has multiple assistant coaching positions at the high school level and also has various teaching positions still open for the 2022-23 school year. Interested candidates can contact fred.bryant@cadillacschools.org.

Glades Central Community (FL): Glades Central HS, located in Belle Glades, FL is seeking an OL, LB, & DB coach. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Teaching positions are available for certified teachers in Math, ELA, and Science. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to Travis.Moore@palmbeachschools.org.

Spring Valley (SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for an experienced Quarterbacks coach. We are looking for someone with College or Varsity HS experience. Salary includes 20 extra days and a stipend based on years of experience added to teacher salary. 210 day contract + football stipend. Currently we have a PE position open. Must be a certified teacher. Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina(NE Suburbs of Columbia). Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org . Apply via this link.



Northwestern (Kokomo, IN): Northwestern HS, in Kokomo, IN (45 minutes north of Indianapolis area), is looking for coaches. Several teaching positions will be available, including Middle School Social Studies, High School Spanish, High School Ag, and High School English with several other anticipated openings. Coaching position is open to best fit. Please email all resumes to Coach Patchett @ robert.patchett@nwsc.k12.in.us







