High School Scoop - Tuesday May 3, 2022

Lake Nona (FL): Lake Nona HS is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach with PE/HOPE certification in hand. Anyone interested must already hold certifications in that subject area! Lake Nona is the largest HS in Orange County and is a beautiful, fast growing area. Please forward resumes to head coach Jason Robinson @ Jason.Robinson@ocps.net.

Elkhart (IN): Rom Saint-Louis has been announced as the new head coach of the program.

Trinity Catholic (FL): Trinity Catholic HS has a stipend coaching position available for the offensive line / run game coordinator. On campus positions are available but NO PE. Interested candidates should contact Head Coach John Brantley via email : jbrantleyiii@gmail.com

Grassfield (VA): Midway HS is looking for assistant coaches. Specifically looking for a secondary coach with the possibility of D.C. role. We have an ISS position (TA), English, Science and possibly Spanish. Please contact Kyle Stevens, coachksfootball@gmail.com .

Midway (Dunn, NC): Midway HS is looking for assistant coaches. Specifically looking for a secondary coach with the possibility of D.C. role. We have an ISS position (TA), English, Science and possibly Spanish. Please contact Kyle Stevens, coachksfootball@gmail.com .

Shaw (Columbus, GA): Shaw HS has an Assistant Coaching positions open on the defensive side of the ball. Possibility of coaching other sports are available. Teaching positions are Social Studies and Special Education. Send letter of interest and resume to Coach Al Pellegrino at coachpellegrinoal@gmail.com.

Hardin-Jefferson (TX): Beaumont West Brook (TX) assistant head coach Zach Bass has been named athletic director / head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ): Mountain Pointe HS has an opening for Assistant Varsity Football Coach (Possible Defensive Coordinator)/Head Wrestling Coach. Past Head Wrestling Coach experience preferred. All Teaching Fields are accepted, except PE. Interested candidates should send resumes and cover letters to AD Aaron Frana at afrana@tempeunion.org.

Academy of Richmond County (Augusta, GA): Academy of Richmond County is looking for a DC and/or defensive assistants, teaching opportunities in possible PE, SPED, history, math. Please email Head Coach David Sammons if interested sammoda@richmond.k12.ga.us

Somerville (TX): Brenham HS (TX) offensive coordinator Phillip Roberts has been named head coach / athletic director.

Cesar E. Chavez (TX): Offensive coordinator Rafael Hernandez has been promoted to head coach.

Maypearl (TX): Sam Riepe will not return for a fifth season and has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Waxahachie Life (TX), Matt Stepp shares.

Center Point (TX): The head coach / athletic director job has been posted.

William Blount (Maryville, TN): William Blount HS is in need of a defensive line and or an OLB coach. Prefer experience in a 3-4 system. Teaching position is Social Studies. If interested email head football coach Robert Reeves at Robert.reeves@blountk12.org

Westland John Glenn (MI): John Glenn HS, located in Metro Detroit, is looking for assistant coaches. If interested in joining a new staff please contact Head Coach J. Mensing at wmensing@yahoo.com Numerous teaching openings are expected to be posted soon.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking to add one coach to the offensive staff. Skill position coaches encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can send their materials to dsamuels@cppschools.com.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

West Forsyth (Cumming, GA): West Forsyth HS has an opening for Assistant Varsity Football Coach / Head Varsity Baseball Coach , Football Position can be offense or defense. Past Head Baseball Coach experience preferred. All Teaching Fields are accepted, except PE. Interested candidates should send resumes and cover letters to AD Brett Phipps at BPHIPPS@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Vanderbilt Catholic (LA): Vandebilt Catholic High School, a 4A school located in Houma, LA needs an assistant on the defensive side of the ball. We were a State Semi-Finalist this past year, and will go with best fit. Returning coaches can move around. Second sport is Baseball, and teaching area is Social Studies. Email resume to tminton@htdiocese.org.

Thomasville (GA): Thomasville HS is in Search of quality Assistant Football coaches. Tight ends “assistant offensive line”, Wide Receivers, Running backs and defensive Backs. All teaching fields considered. Please send resume’ to delayj@tcitys.org.

San Luis Obispo (CA): San Luis Obispo HS is looking to add assistant coaches at various positions at the Varsity and JV levels, including JV Defensive Coordinator. Our district is in desperate need of substitute teachers and have increased the daily pay rate substantially. High school coaching experience is preferred. Please contact head coach Pat Johnston at pjohnston@slcusd.org to inquire.