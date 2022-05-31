High School Scoop - Tuesday May 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Fort Stockton (TX): New Braunfels Canyon (TX) defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman has been announced as the new head coach.

North Green (TN): North Greene HS has an opening for a 6th Grade Math position available for the 2022-2023 academic year. This position will report directly to the middle school principal. If selected, there is an opportunity for a stipend assistant football position for the high school varsity program. North Greene is a small school with over 300 students who competes in Class 1A in East Tennessee. We just completed a remarkable rebuilding year, earning a TSSAA playoff berth for the first time in ten years. We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches who understand what it takes to build and sustain a championship program. We value our players and coaches time. We have intense short practices where we value rest and recovery. We demand great intensity, execution, and effort during the snap, then we give ourselves time to recover in order to perform at the highest level. Those who are interested in the steps to apply, email Head Coach, Eric Tilson, using the Subject Line - Go North Greene Huskies! at eric.tilson@gcstn.org

Bishop (TX): Rigo Morales, who previously served as Corpus Christi Carroll (TX) defensive coordinator, is the new head coach, Carl Padilla shares.

Midland TLC (TX): David Willis is the new head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

Waller (TX): Marcus Mendoza has been promoted from assistant to head coach.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson HS is accepting applications for a Head Coach to lead the football program beginning immediately. Previous playing experience, and HS head coaching and/or coordinating experience is preferred. Multiple certification area teaching positions, including P.E, can be associated with the coaching position. Applicants should have an emphasis on communication, player relationships & development, and overall program organizational strengths. Our program emphasizes opportunity for multi-sport athletes an unity across the entire athletic program. Please submit interest and resumes via email to Athletic Director, James Blackwell at james.blackwell@ucps.k12.nc.us.

Hutto (TX): Head coach Brad LaPlante is moving into an AD role only and the head coaching job is open.

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

West Carroll (Atwood, TN): West Carroll HS has an Assistant Football Coach opening that is tied with a 9-12 PE/Wellness teaching position in our school. There is a possibility for Defensive Coordinator responsibilities on staff, but there is a need for an offensive minded assistant coach as well. Staff responsibilities can be flexible based on the coach hired. If interested, please send your resume to Principal Joe Tetelton at joe.tetleton@wcssd.org and to Head Coach Clayton Morris at clayton.morris@wcssd.org.

Sturgeon Bay (WI): Sturgeon Bay HS, located in Door County, WI (just north of Green Bay), is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach as we transition back to 11-man football in the fall of 2022. We have a young team with many starters returning and a weight room update project underway. There are still several teacher vacancies that are posted or will soon be posted for the 22-23 school year, as well as some paraprofessional openings. If interested, please contact Jake Holtz at jholtz@sbsdmail.net AND apply via this link as soon as possible.

Mission Hills HS (CA): Mission Hills High School, located in the city of San Marcos (San Diego Section), is looking for a dedicated, professional, high energy Freshman Football Coach. Please contact Chris Hauser at chris.hauser@smusd.org and include coaching experience / resume.

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking hard-working assistant Varsity coaches, and a HC for JV/FR. Possible teaching Chemistry, History, and a .8 middle school PE position (with other options to make 1.0) available. Experience in college or varsity is encouraged, but not necessary. If interested please send resume and references to askari_adams@nvusd.org.

Anclote (Holiday, FL): Anclote HS, located on the edge of Pasco County near beautiful Tarpon Springs, is looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. Teaching and in-school support possibilities in the fall. Additional coaching supplements available as well. On-campus coaches are preferred. Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coordinator positions are available, along with coaching a position on either side of the ball. We are looking for coaches that are willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round, and are looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gcliman@pasco.k12.fl.us

Gibson County (TN): Gibson County HS is seeking assistant coaches. Join a new staff with the chance to grow our own identity. Multiple certifications and positions available. Interested head coaches can contact head coach Charles Rogers at charles4bama@gmail.com.

Clovis East (CA): Clovis East HS has an opening for a Varsity Defensive Line Coach. Possible on campus jobs available. Please reach out to Defensive Coordinator Josh Lopez if interested. Please email at Joshualopez@cusd.com.

Smithfield-Selma (NC): Smithfield-Selma HS is located in the beautiful city of Smithfield, NC. Our program is looking to fill coaching vacancies with quality, dependable individuals. We are looking for coaches who has prior coaching experience and prior playing experience. Our program is treading in the right direction and wants to employ individuals who has the ability to be an asset to our program. Please send all cover letters and resumes to Head Coach Deron Donald at derondonald@johnston.k12.nc.us.

Henryetta (Henryetta, OK): Henryetta HS is looking for 2 assistant coaches. Henryetta, OK is south of Tulsa about 45 minutes. Multiple teaching fields are open and class schedule will be desirable. Must have Oklahoma teaching certification and willing to get CDL. Please send resumes to Head Coach, Weston McGill at wmcgill@henryetta.k12.ok.us.

Southern Lee (NC): Southern Lee HS is looking to purchase 4-5 LARGE helmets that are not aged out. If you have some to spare contact head coach Mike McClure at mmcclure.sl@lee.k12.nc.us.

North Florida Christian (FL): North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Fl has some coaching vacancies. We are looking for passionate coaches that have a personal relationship with Christ, and coaches with a background with OL and DB's. Depending on your background, there could be a position for employment as a teacher. We are also looking for non-faculty coaches as well. If interested, please send your resume to brenthill@nflchurch.com.

Hough (Charlotte, NC): Hough HS is looking for a PE teacher to run its football strength program and coach football. Second sport is a possibility. CDL is required. Email Coach Jenkins at matthew1.jenkins@cms.k12.nc.us if interested or have questions.

Goleman (Miami Lakes, FL): Goleman Senior HS located in is looking for qualified and motivated coaches to join our staff. Our program is 30-3 over the last three years and we have been back-to-back GMAC Independent League champions. This year we will be moving to the 4A-Metro classification, the largest classification in Florida and want motivated and hungry coaches that will help the program reach new heights. We currently have openings on both sides of the ball and are looking for the best fit. We have in-school substitute teacher and security positions available with the possibility of full-time teaching positions opening up this upcoming school year. A stipend is also paid to every coach. Please email your resume to Head Coach Ariel Cribeiro at acribeiro@dadeschools.net

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is seeking an assistant football coach with position flexible based on expertise. Teaching positions available including PE (HOPE specifically). While not required, the opportunity to coach other sports as a head or assistant coach are available. Please email Head Coach Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express interest.

Napa(Napa, CA): Napa HS is looking for freshman games. We have home dates available: 8/25, 9/1, 10/6, 10/13 (also willing to travel). If interested please contact askari_adams@nvusd.org.