High School Scoop - Tuesday November 1, 2022

Trivium Prep (AZ): Trivium Prep HS located in Goodyear, AZ is looking for qualified varsity football coaches with experience at all positions with possibility of coordinator role for right fit. We require a year-round commitment to develop these players in and out of season. If interested, please email resume to coach Hemming at shemming@triviumprep.org.

