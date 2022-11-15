High School Scoop - Tuesday November 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lowndes (GA): Per source, Zach Grage has been let go. He was hired last spring from Thomasville HS (GA) and went 5-6 this fall.

Polk County (NC): Head coach Bruce Ollis, who won 150 games in his 18 seasons leading the program, has decided to retire.

RB Stall (Charleston, SC): R.B. Stall HS is looking to add football coaches to the staff. Offensive, defensive positions, assistant strength and possible coordinators are available. Teaching and teacher assistant positions are available and more possibly in the spring. Interested candidates should please send resumes to Benjamin_Lailson@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Oakmont (Roseville, CA): Oakmont HS is accepting applications for varsity position coaches and lower level assistants. Please contact HC Jake Messina for more information. Email is jmessina@rjuhsd.us.

Del Rio (TX): Head coach Rod Taylor has been reassigned after three seasons at the helm.

Clairemont (San Diego, CA): Clairemont HS is looking for a head football coach. Any interested parties can reach out to anowak@sandi.net.

Dixie Hollins (St. Petersburg, FL): Dixie Hollins is looking for a Week1 game within an hour's driving distance. We are a young team coming off a 1-win season, so we are looking for a similar team to face. Interested programs can contact Please contact Coach Jason Stokes at CoachStokes51@gmail.com.