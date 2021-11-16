High School Scoop - Tuesday November 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lake Buena Vista (FL): LBV is looking to add a couple of highly qualified teachers/coaches to its staff. Priority will be given to WR, RB and DB, but our staff is flexible and we can move guys around for the right fit. Teaching openings may be available next year, but off-campus candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references to Head Coach Joe Rienzi at coach.jrienzi@gmail.com.

Lookout Valley (Chattanooga, TN): Lookout Valley HS is looking for Assistant Football Coach(s). There will be HS or MS Math teaching position available for next school year with this position as well as other coaching opportunities within the school. Primary needs is O-line / D-line coach. However, there is flexibility on the staff and possible coordinating position could be available for the right fit. Please send resume and teaching credentials to head coach Joshua Payne at payne_joshua@hcde.org.

Ramapo (NJ): Please join us in praying for the family of legendary New Jersey high school coach Drew Gibbs, who passed away suddenly this morning.

Fumbles: There are two types of fumbles, according to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

La Vernia (CA): Chris Taber will not return for a fifth season, per multiple reports.

Tohopekaliga (FL): Tohopekaliga HS and head coach Jeff Higgins have agreed to part ways as Jeff will look for other professional opportunities.



Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is seeking assistant football coaches, including the possibility of DC or OC for the right candidate. Current teaching positions at the high school include English and Math. Our elementary school has 2nd and 3rd grade teaching positions available. We expect to have other positions available in the future. Current openings within the county can be found at citrusschools.org; coaches who are not in education are welcome to apply as well. Please contact Head Coach Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org with questions or submit your resume to express interest.

Mendham (NJ): Mendham HS is seeking a Varsity defensive coordinator as well as a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. No Teaching positions available as of yet. If interested contact Head Coach Ethan Jeros at ejeros@wmrhsd.org.