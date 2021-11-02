High School Scoop - Tuesday November 2, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Grand Meadow (MN): After 29 seasons, head coach Gary Sloan, who is 230-84 overall with four straight state titles from 2013-16, is stepping down.

Western (Russiaville, IN): Western HS, located in Russiaville, IN (40 minutes North of Indianapolis) is looking for varsity assistant coaches. Current teaching openings include high school Biology (available now), and high school English (available in January). We also have several openings for teaching assistants and paraprofessionals. We are looking for coaches that are committed to a year-round football program. Interested candidate please email HFC Alex Stewart at astewart@western.k12.in.us.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking a varsity football bowl game for 11/12. Please contact David Feldman DC @ 727-415-6050 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Lake Weir (FL): Lake Weir HS is currently seeking people who want to coach football and teach at our school. We currently have teaching positions in English, Reading, Science, and Social Studies. If you are passionate about helping students and you want to help build a football program, this is the place for you. Please send resumes to eoghan.cullen@marion.k12.fl.us.

Temple (GA): Head coach Scotty Ward has retired after six seasons with the program.

St. Anne's-Belfield (VA): St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia is looking for Head Varsity Football Coach. Job description and application information can be found here Varsity Head Football Coach.