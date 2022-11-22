High School Scoop - Tuesday November 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Leslie (MI): Sources close to the program share that head coach Ken Bradley will not return.

Southport (Indianapolis, IN): Southport HS is looking for a Varsity QB coach/Asst. Pass Game Coord. for the 2023-2024 season. Full stipend available. We are Located on the southside of Indianapolis, less than 15 minutes from downtown. We will accept inquiries from coaches serious about moving to central Indiana, and able to teach, or are currently living in the Indianapolis area. We have openings in Language Arts, Foreign Language, Study Hall Monitor, SPED Assistant, Media Specialist, and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Instructor. We anticipate that multiple other teaching openings will be posted in the new year, and throughout the spring. Please send interest email and resume, or questions to Head Coach Alex Bettag at abettag@perryschools.org.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking to add 2 coaches to our staff. We are anticipating two teaching openings in January, NO PE. Coaching position is open to the best fit offensively or defensively. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us or call 949-214-6155.

Liberty (Bealton, VA): Liberty HS is looking for some Varsity football coaches for the 2023-2024 school year. We are looking for an Offensive position coach, Defensive position coach/Coordinator if the right candidate. Special teams coordinator or JV Head Coach tags as well to the right candidate. Coaching positions commensurate with experience and expertise. We are Located in Bealeton, Va. Fauquier County and 50 minutes away from Washington, D.C. We will accept inquiries from coaches serious about moving to Northern Virginia and able to teach or currently living in Northern Virginia. We anticipate that teaching openings will be posted in the new year, and throughout the spring. We are looking to finish our rebuild coming off a 4-6 season with 24 rising seniors and 17 returning starters. Please send interest email and resume to Head Coach Travis Buzzo at Travis.Buzzo@fcps1schools.net.

Rockdale (TX): Jacob Campsey has stepped down and Rockdale is now open, per multiple reports.

Western (Las Vegas, NV): Western High School is accepting applications for Head Football Coach/ Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include: Supervision and training of Western High School’s Football program, execution of daily administrative and maintenance items and cooperative implementation of comprehensive programs with all athletic personnel. The Head Strength and Conditioning position is a PE position and will include training multiple sports during school hours. Mandatory qualifications include: Must have demonstrated successful coaching at the collegiate level or high school (Head Coach or Coordinator), and have a high commitment to the student-athletes success academically and athletically. Nevada Teachers License or ability to become licensed in the state of Nevada and gain employment in the Clark County School District. All NHFS required certificates and CPR/ First AId certification. Preferred qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm, and the ability to develop a strong athletic culture of excellence. Strength and Conditioning certifications, i.e. I.S.S.A, NASM, NCSA, etc. This is a full time licensed position. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to AD John Norton at nortoj@nv.ccsd.net. No phone calls please.

Salem (MI): Head coach Blair Thompson has stepped down.

Mount Vernon (IN): Mount Vernon head coach Luke Messmer announced he’s stepping down.

Larned (KS): Tad Remy has resigned from the head coaching post.