November 23, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Tuesday November 23, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New Hampstead (Savannah, GA): NHHS, a 4A school located near the Airport, is seeking a Defensive assistant, (ILBs, OLBs, or DBs) to add to an experienced staff. Contact head coach Kyle.Hockman@sccpss.com if interested. Academic teaching position only. Teachings positions open for January. Solid suburban school in growing area with proximity to historic Savannah and Tybee Island beach.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. There are potential teaching openings in Math, Social Studies, English and Special Education (potential to start teaching immediately for Math/Algebra teacher). If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jsh7hv@virginia.edu.

