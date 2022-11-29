High School Scoop - Tuesday November 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Rancho Bernardo (San Diego, CA): Eric Weddle, the former Rams defensive back, has taken over the program as head coach.

Towns County (Hiawassee, GA): Towns County HS is looking to add a best fit position coach to their staff. Currently the teaching position is HS math. Please email resumes and references to HFC Jason Roquemore at jroquemore@townscountyschools.org if interested.

duPont Manual (Louisville, KY): duPont Manual HS is a 6A program seeking experienced Offensive coaches. There are several anticipated certified and classified openings throughout the district. Paraprofessionals are also encouraged to apply. Send resume to Donnie.Stoner@jefferson.kyschools.us.

Bloomington (TX): Bloomington ISD(TX): Bloomington ISD, located in an amazing area in the Coastal Bend area of Texas, 10 minutes south of Victoria and 20 minutes from the Coast. Immediate multiple openings for current and the next school year. Looking for Best fit for staff. Pay starts out for someone with 0 years of experience in the upper $50's - $60,000 plus. To apply please send resumes to Brandon.craus@bisd-tx.org. For any additional information call Brandon Craus at 936-402-5780.

Lake Buena Vista (FL): Lake Buena Vista HS (FL): Lake Buena Vista HS in Orlando, FL, is looking to add a couple of coaches to our staff this off-season. We have some flexibility, but our most pressing needs would be LBs and a skill position coach. We are not looking for coordinators; we’re looking to add to a great core group of coaches. Teaching positions will likely be available in the Fall, so there will be an opportunity to get onto campus. Please email resumes to Joseph.Rienzi@ocps.net.

Tri City Christian (CA): Tri City Christian in Vista, Ca is looking for assistant coaches. Current openings are flexible looking for OL, QB, WR, LB, or DB coaches. We will have teaching openings next Fall and coaches will have a priority in getting interviews. Possible Special Teams coordinator as well. Interested candidates send resume to neil.breight@tccs.org.

Somerset Canyons (Boynton Beach, FL): Somerset Academy-Canyons is looking for a Varsity linebackers coach that has a Strength and conditioning background. Teaching opportunities are available for the right candidate with a valid FL Teacher Certification. We are also looking for JV football coaches on both sides of the ball these are stipend positions only with a possible on campus job. Please email Head Coach Alex Gonzalez if your are interested in joining our rising program at agonzalez@somersetcanyons.com.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson HS is accepting applications for the varsity football head coaching position. Potential teaching positions could accompany the position based on needs of the school, as well as certification area of the candidate. Head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates should have a strong focus on leadership, player/coach development, delegating authority effectively among staff, building relationships, collaboration, and great communication skills. Interested candidates can submit interest, resumes, references, and any other supporting documentation to Director of Athletics, James Blackwell at James.blackwell@ucps.k12.nc.us.

Holy Innocents' Episcopal (Atlanta, GA): Holy Innocents' Episcopal School Atlanta, GA (AAAA) is looking for a Varsity Football Game on September 8, 2023. Please contact todd.winter@hies.org.

Miami Coral Park (FL): Miami Coral Park is looking for an Offensive Coordinator, Offensive Line & Defensive Line coach. Full time jobs are available. Applicants please email your resume, coaching certificate & professional references to Head Football Coach Vernon Wilder at vwilder3@dadeschools.net.

Newaygo (MI): Newaygo HS is looking to hire a new head coach. See details, and how to apply via this link.