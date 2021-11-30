High School Scoop - Tuesday November 30, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Heritage Academy Laveen (Phoenix, AZ): Heritage Academy Laveen is looking for some additional coaches for the 2022 Football Season. We have openings on both sides of the ball with the possibility of a coordinator position for the right candidate.

Please email Head Coach Anthony Johns at coachaj623@gmail.com for more

information.

Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA): Princess Anne HS is seeking to fill the roles of Varsity Offensive and Defensive Coordinator positions. Other assistant positions are also available within the football program. A PE position may be available for the '22-'23 school year. Please send resumes or questions to head coach Jesse Litton at jesse.litton@vbschools.com.

Glenwood (Smiths Station, AL): Ryan Nelson will be the new head coach at Glenwood, a private school in Smiths Station, AL, per source. Nelson is previously the offensive coordinator at Griffin HS (Griffin, GA), Lowndes HS (Valdosta, GA) and Central HS (Phenix City, AL).

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified defensive coaches to its varsity staff. Coordinator responsibility available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Herndon is a 6A school located in Northern Virginia playing a highly competitive schedule. Teaching openings in Fairfax County are routinely available, and opportunities in the building are expected. Additionally, community candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

Spring Lake (MI): Spring Lake HS is seeking a head varsity football coach. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Providence Hall (UT): Providence Hall HS is looking for a Varsity receivers coach. No teaching position currently available but possible openings coming this spring. Must have Varsity coaching experience or college playing / coaching experience. If interested email Head Coach Lance Burrell at lburrell@providencehall.com.

Oceanside Collegiate (SC): Head coach Joe Call has resigned from the post.