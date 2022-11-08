High School Scoop - Tuesday November 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

San Luis Obispo (CA): San Luis Obispo HS is seeking assistant coaches for Varsity, JV, and Freshman Football for the 2023 season. Coaching experience is preferred. No certificated positions are currently posted, but substitute teachers are always needed. Must be positive, caring, and hard-working. Please contact Head Coach Pat Johnston at pjohnston@slcusd.org

McLean (VA): McLean HS is looking for assistant football coaches for the fall of 2023 season. All positions will be considered. Teaching positions will become available and we have a supportive administration that is willing to get coaches into the building. McLean is located in Northern Virginia, 14 miles west of Washington, DC, in Fairfax County. Interested candidates can email their resume and references to head football coach Joe Cockerham at McLeanFootballVA@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.

Lake Placid (FL): Lake Placid HS is looking for dedicated coaches at any position group to come join our staff in beautiful Lake Placid, Florida. It is a smaller town located in South Central Florida. We are an hour and 45 minutes from Disney World and Orlando. We are also located an hour and a half from each coast line and the beaches (Siesta Key and West Palm). We are looking for coaches to help instill core values of life through the game of football. We just had our best record in the past four years at 5-5 and we are young talented team. We have multiple teaching positions open. Coordinator position are open to the right person. Please email resume to Coachlud73@gmail.com.

Marion (IL): Marion HS Hall of Fame head coach Kerry Martin has decided to retire after a long and storied career. He led the program to 18 straight playoff appearances and helped rebuild four different football programs.

Wickenburg (AZ): Wickenburg HS is currently looking for coaches in all positions with the possibility of coordinator depending on fit. We are also looking for a head JV coach. Requirements: Arizona Teaching Certificate or NFHS Level 1 Coaching Certification, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching and NFHS Concussion Awareness Certificate, and must possess current First Aid and CPR Training Certification. Interested parties can email resumes to me at imacneil@wusd9.org. Interested candidates can also apply via this website. Please let me know if you need any additional information and thank you for the help. Hope season went well.

St. Anne's-Belfield School (VA): St. Anne's-Belfield School (which goes by "STAB") in Charlottesville, VA is looking for quality teacher-coaches to help build the football program. All assistant coaching positions will be considered and there is a possibility of a coordinator role for the right candidate. The ability to help with off-season skill development throughout the spring and summer is helpful, but not required. To learn more about the school and inquire about coaching, please reach out to head coach Joe Sandoe at jsandoe@stab.org.