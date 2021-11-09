High School Scoop - Tuesday November 9, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Olympic Heights (Boca Raton, FL): Olympic Heights HS, a 7A program in Boca Raton, FL, is looking to hire multiple position coaches. Looking for high quality coaches that are willing to develop the total person along with the skills to compete on the football field. The program is rebuilding and is on the swing up, coming off the best season in 3 years with a lot of young players returning. Looking for coaches who will buy into the whole process and be available for off season weightlifting and 7on7s, along with staff meetings, scouting, and film breakdown. We are looking to fill offensive line, defensive line, inside linebackers, defensive backs, bonus if you are willing to help in a coordinator role for the JV program. Teaching positions will be available for the right person. These are stipend positions also. Local applicants are highly encouraged to apply. Looking to fill immediately, if interested please email Coach Brandon Knight at brandon.knight@palmbeachschools.org.

Lake Worth (FL): Lake Worth Community HS is an 8a program located in Lake Worth, Florida. We are seeking assistant coaches at the following positions: Offensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coordinator, & Defensive Backs. All applicants for the Offensive Coordinator position need to have an understanding of the traditional wing-t or hybrid wing-t. Please email your coaching and professional resume to robert.nichols@palmbeachschools.org.

Carver (AL): Carver High School a 6A program in Montgomery, AL is looking for varsity assistants possible coordinator. Send your resumes to Marcus.gardner@mps.k12.al.us.

Canyons (FL): Somerset Canyons HS, a 4A program in Boynton Beach, FL is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Defensive coaches are at priority, as well as any other positions strong strength and conditioning background is a must . Math, Science, Social Science, PE are possibly available for the upcoming semester and/or school year for the right candidate . Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Alex González at agonzalez@somersetcanyons.com.

Belleville West (Belleville,IL): Belleville West is a 7A school located in southern Illinois outside St. Louis, MO. Looking for assistant football coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. All coaching positions will be considered. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. Summer weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Serious candidates, please email resume to head coach Jason Wells at jwells@bths201.org.

Lincoln-Way Central (IL): Lincoln-Way Central is always looking to recruit great teachers/coaches and a best fit for our school community. Potential Teaching positions available in Math and PE. Please submit letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cordell at jcordell@lw210.org.

Pasco (Dade City, FL): Pasco High School, which is located about 25 minutes north of Tampa, is looking for a head football coach for the 2022 season. We currently have VE, Science Behavior Specialist and EBD open positions. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director, Dawn Wetherby at dwetherb@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Adelanto (CA): We hear the head coaching position is open.

Central Cambria (PA): The Central Cambria School District in Ebensburg, PA is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach for the Central Cambria Red Devil football team. Central Cambria is a Class AA PIAA school competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference within District 6. The recommended candidate will enjoy a newly renovated stadium with a new FieldTurf surface, new fieldhouse, supportive athletic and school administration, and hard working student-athletes. Please submit letter of interest and resume to Chris Santini, High School Principal, at csantini@cencam.org. If head football coach candidates have questions about the position or would like to tour the facilities prior to applying, please contact Mr. Santini via email or phone.

Titusville (FL): Titusville HS is in need of quality position coaches on both sides of the ball. This is a supplemental position. Currently we have positions in Reading and as an IA. Volunteer Coaches are welcomed as well, but must get fingerprints and be approved. The positional spots are Linebackers, Defensive Backs, Quarterbacks, and Running Backs. Coordinator spots can be given for JV and Varsity. Please contact via Email at Czaplewski.Adam@brevardschools.org. All applicants must have a BEACON account and apply through BEACON.