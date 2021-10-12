October 12, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 12, 2021

Author:

Hug (NV): Hug HS head coach Mike Gravier has announced that he will be resigning at the end of the season. 

Littlerock (CA): Littlerock HS is looking for Assistant Football Coaches during the 2022/23 Season. Multiple District Teaching positions will be opening, starting both 2021/22 2nd semester and 2022/23 1st semester. Teaching assignments will require CA Teaching Credential for subject matter, EL Authorized. Submit a Letter of Interest along with a current Resume. The most qualified candidates will be selected for an interview and further assessment. (Applications will be accepted and considered until the posting is closed). Contact Coach Gaetano (Joe) Carnevali at gcarnevali@avhsd.org.

