October 19, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 19, 2021

Author:



Brevard (NC): Brevard HS is currently seeking to add a football coach beginning during the spring semester. The teaching opening is for elementary PE at one of the feeder elementary schools and would begin January 2, 2022. Applicants must be hold or be eligible to hold a NC licensure in health and physical education (area 094 or 095). Applicants should also be willing to coach at least 1 other sport besides high school football. Interested applicants should email resume to Coach Craig Pritchett @cpritchett@tcsnc.org.


