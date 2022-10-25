High School Scoop - Tuesday October 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

St Francis de Sales (Toledo, OH): St. Francis de Sales School of Toledo, Ohio is accepting applications for the position of Head Varsity Football Coach. St. Francis de Sales is a Roman Catholic, Salesian, grade 7-12 all-male college preparatory school, operated by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, serving over 700 students. The football team will compete in the Detroit Catholic High School League starting in 2023 and will remain at the Division II level in the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Since 1956, the varsity football program has won over 61% of their games, including 17 playoff appearances, 2 State Championships (1985 & 2001), 1 State Runner-Up (1982), and an additional Final Four appearance in 2002, and 61 All-State individuals. Eligible candidates must demonstrate strong leadership in sportsmanship, integrity, and character development. Qualified candidates shall possess strong communication and organizational skills, and be sensitive to diverse cultures and individuals. They must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of the skills and strategies of the sport of football. They must demonstrate the importance of academic excellence and assist in monitoring and maintaining high academic standards for football program members. A faculty/staff position may also be available. The position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, previous head coaching experience, coaching certifications, and required background checks. Interested candidates are to email a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Justin Edgell at jedgell@sfsknights.org by November 27, 2022.

Xploder Bar: Want your athletes to run faster, jump higher and push off harder? Triple extension exercises target the hips, knees and ankles with explosive and forceful movements that condition your muscles and ligaments to do just that." Send us your info today and get your weight room right for the off-season! More information via this link.

Cleveland Benedictine (OH): Cleveland Benedictine High School has fired Head Coach Jarritt Goode. A National search will begin immediately. Please send cover letters and resumes to: John Carter (Athletic Director)

Carter@cbhs.edu Benedictine has won 8 Ohio Football State Championships.