High School Scoop - Tuesday October 26, 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of former Portage Central HS (MI) head coach Bob Knight, who passed over the weekend. Knight was the longtime leader of the Portage Central program (1971-2004), where he went 216-108 and won or shared 14 league titles.

Former Agawam HS (MA) head coach Joe Modzelewski has recently passed. Please join us in praying for him family and those affected by his tragic loss.

Coaching Trade Secret: A decision moments before kickoff of their nine-OT thriller against Penn State led to the College Football Hall of Fame getting some gloves with an intriguing story, and also gave Bret Bielema the opportunity to share a coaching trade secret.

Sierra Linda (AZ): The wild story of Phoenix Sierra Linda, who won a road game while their coaches stayed home.

Mandarin (FL): Mandarin HS, an 8A high school in Jacksonville, Florida, is looking for position coaches on both offense and defense for the 2022 season. Teaching positions should be available in multiple subject areas (no PE). We are looking for coaches who can commit to being involved year-round. Coaches looking for either faculty positions or adjunct positions are welcome to apply. Please email a resume to head coach Bobby Ramsay at ramsayr@duvalschools.org if interested.