High School Scoop - Tuesday October 4, 2022

West Creek (Clarksville, TN): West Creek HS, located an hour outside of Nashville, is looking for an assistant coach able to teach Physical Education. Preferred Teaching Experience. Bachelor's Degree Required, Teacher Certification Preferred, but not Required. Please Send a Resume to Robert.Gallowitz@cmcss.net.

