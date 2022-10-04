Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

West Creek (Clarksville, TN): West Creek HS, located an hour outside of Nashville, is looking for an assistant coach able to teach Physical Education. Preferred Teaching Experience. Bachelor's Degree Required, Teacher Certification Preferred, but not Required. Please Send a Resume to Robert.Gallowitz@cmcss.net.

