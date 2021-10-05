High School Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Podcast: Talking culture and drinking queso with UTSA's Jeff Traylor.

CoachComm: The Cobalt PLUS coaching headset system featuring the SmartBoom® PRO headset provides you with more users, more flexibility than ever before, and all with the audio performance you've come to expect from CoachComm.​And now, there’s even more. Cobalt PLUS also enables coaches to communicate with players during practice using the NEW Cobalt PLUS Player Receiver. With the power of Cobalt PLUS, coaches can now experience communication without compromise and can help you get the most out of your coaching headsets.

Unwritten Rule: Did John Harbaugh and the Ravens break an unwritten rule of football in their win Sunday, or are Vic Fangio and the Broncos just being salty? Here's what happened. You decide.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.