High School Scoop - Tuesday September 13, 2022

Beaumont (CA): Beaumont HS is looking for teacher/coaches. Our area is going through incredible growth and teaching needs include English, Math, Science (Geo Phys & Bio) and Soc Studies. Our teachers union is currently negotiating a new contract & expect to receive a 12% raise. Please email HFC Jeff Steinberg at jsteinberg@beaumontusd.k12.ca.us We will be considering best fit for football.

Iowa: Hawkeye fans finally have something offensive to cheer about...

Denver Broncos: The Broncos utterly botched the final minute of their loss to Seattle last night, and watching Peyton Manning process it in real time was some fantastic television.