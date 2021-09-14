September 14, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Tuesday September 14, 2021

Author:
CoachComm Ad 9:7:21

Sierra Canyon (CA): Sierra Canyon HS, located in Los Angeles County, has an open date on Friday, September 24th or Saturday, September 25th. We will consider all games/locations. If interested, please email Head Coach Jon Ellinghouse at jellinghouse@sierracanyonschool.org.

Toronto Argos (CFL): The Argos (3-2 on the season) are hiring Chris Jones as defensive coordinator. Jones is a high school head coach that is leaving his team (in-season) to take this job. That's something. 

You May Like

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021

GMTM-Albright

High School Scoop - Thursday August 19, 2021