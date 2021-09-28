September 28, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Tuesday September 28, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429 

CoachComm 9-21-2021

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.

Sam Pittman: As a young coach observing other programs, Sam Pittman picked up his upbeat coaching style as he observed that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

CoachComm: The Cobalt PLUS coaching headset system featuring the SmartBoom® PRO headset provides you with more users, more flexibility than ever before, and all with the audio performance you've come to expect from CoachComm.​And now, there’s even more. Cobalt PLUS also enables coaches to communicate with players during practice using the NEW Cobalt PLUS Player Receiver. With the power of Cobalt PLUS, coaches can now experience communication without compromise and can help you get the most out of your coaching headsets.

UTSA: Jeff Traylor is so concerned his team is going to eat the cheese after their 4-0 start that he's willing to drink a whole gallon of it.

You May Like

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday September 27, 2021

23 hours ago
SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Sep 24, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

Sep 23, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Sep 22, 2021
SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021
CoachComm Ad 9:7:21

High School Scoop - Tuesday September 14, 2021

Sep 14, 2021
AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 2021