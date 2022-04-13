High School Scoop - Wednesday April 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Eastpointe (MI): Donovan Hall has been named the program's new head coach.

Buffalo (TX): Birdville HS (TX) assistant Jamin Savell has accepted the head coach / athletic director job.

St. Paul's (Brooklandville, MD): Troy Gibson has accepted the head coaching job at St. Paul's School.

Greensboro (AL): Greensboro HS is looking to hire the following positions: DL, LBs, QBs (pistol Wing-T system), strength and conditioning, RBs coach. Other sport opportunities available in baseball, basketball, track, and flag football. Teaching positions available in Elementary School (all), middle school (all plus PE), Math, History, Science, paraprofessinoal, long-term subs. Must be willing to relocate. Serious inquiries can be directed to wjohnson@halek12.org.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International, (Clearwater Florida) is looking to hire a RBs coach. On campus teaching position possibly available. Please specify if you would need this. If interested please contact Head Coach Jesse Chinchar and send a resume to coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org.

Glynn Academy (GA): Glynn Academy, a 6A school an hour north of Jacksonville, is accepting resumes for coaches certified in math, SPED and social studies. Coaching assignments will be determined upon hiring, but we have openings on both sides of the ball for both varsity and sub-varsity positions and have some flexibility with the current staff. Email resumes to Rocky.Hidalgo@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Southeast (Ravenna, OH): Southeast HS is looking to hire an assistant football coach. Defensive coordinator position is possible. Teaching positions available within the district in PE, Elementary Ed, HS / MS math (7-12 licensure), MS Intervention Specialist, Elementary music, transitional kindergarten, and 5-8 MS music. Interested candidates should contact Southeast Athletic Director, Patrick Youel, via email at pyouel@sepirates.org. In the email, please include a cover letter and resume. Candidates must have or be able to obtain all required coaching certifications.