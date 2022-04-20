High School Scoop - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lafayette (Lexington, KY): Lafayette HS is looking for a defensive backs coach. There are teaching positions open, as well as para educator positions. If interested contact Defensive Coordinator Ashton Bailey at ashton.bailey@fayette.kyschools.us.

Hermitage (VA): Hermitage High School is currently looking for a quality offensive line coach that would be also willing to help develop our JV lineman within a spread scheme. We are also looking for a strength and conditioning coach and possible JV line coach. If interested please email Coach Jean-Pierre at tjpierre1@henrico.k12.va.us. Please have a resume that details your coaching experience and involvement in football.

Grossmont (La Mesa, CA): Grossmont HS, located in the east county of San Diego, is looking to fill several vacancies on our varsity and junior varsity units. We are in need of a defensive line coach, cornerbacks coach, and outside linebacker coach on our varsity team. We are looking for a junior varsity head coach. Certificated teachers or qualified individuals may be eligible for teaching placement or on-campus employment. If interested, please reach out to ghshillersfootball@gmail.com.

River Rouge (MI): Eric Pettway, who has spent the last 13 seasons as assistant head coach with the program, has been promoted to head coach.

Rio Linda (CA): Rio Linda High School is looking to hire a few assistant coaches, including; Varsity Defensive Coordinator, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Coach, Linebacker/Running back and a JV assistant. On campus teaching positions available. If interested contact Head Varsity Coach Jeff Freeman at jeffery.freeman@twinriversusd.org.

Rio Americano (Sacramento, CA): Rio Americano HS is looking for a defensive line and linebacker coach. We are also looking for Junior Varsity coaches, who will also have a Varsity responsibility. There will be teaching positions at the school and multiple job openings throughout the distrcit. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach Reid Sanders at rioraidersfootball@gmail.com

Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for a QB coach and wide receiver coach. Must have previous college coaching experience or varsity coaching experience. We are expecting several teaching positions to come open. Math opening now. This is a 210 day contract plus a football stipend. Please send all resumes and references to Coach Robin Bacon. Rbacon@richland2.org.

Gainesville (TX): Head coach James Polk has resigned from his post and is joining the Weatherford HS (TX) staff, Matt Stepp shares.

Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN): Pope John Paul II Preparatory School is seeking assistant football coaches on both offense and defense. All positions will be considered with preference given to OL, QB, DBs, and LBs. Off campus/stipend positions are also open. The following teaching positions are available within the school: Strength & Conditioning, History, Math, English, Theology, Physics and Computer Science/Robotics. Interested candidates should submit the following information to the attention of brian.sneed@popeprep.org and john.dempsey@popeprep.org. A cover letter that includes, but is not limited to the following: Your interest in their 6-12 grade community. Your desire to teach in a faith-based school. Your contributions outside of the classroom. Your passions that make you unique. A resume that emphasizes educational and professional experiences. A statement of teaching philosophy.

Lely (FL): Lely HS is looking for a full time certified coach. Collier County Schools is one of the highest paying school districts in Florida. Must have, or willing to obtain, a Florida teaching certificate. We currently have a PE position available and anticipate an ESE and Science positions to open. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. OL coach with a strength and conditioning background will be given preference but all coaching positions will be considered for the right fit. Interested candidates can send their resumes to Head Coach J.J. Everage email address everaj@collierschools.com.

Lanier (GA): Lanier County HS, located in Lakeland, Georgia is looking for a Varsity Football Coach that is best fit. Possible Offensive Coordinator or Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. We have a PE, ISS, and Alt School position available. If interested please email Kurt.Williams@lanier.k12.ga.us.

California (MO): Do you want to live in California without actually living in the state of California? Well California HS, located in BEAUTIFUL California, Missouri is seeking an assistant football coach. Positions are available on either side of the ball. WE run a fast paced offense so you must be able to coach FAST! Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, but more importantly you must be willing to bring energy and fun to our program. Teaching positions are available for certified teachers in PE, SPED, and a roaming substitute. We compete in an extremely tough Conference (Tri County) so you will be required to be on your A game each week. If interested please apply via this link. You can also email seth.womack@californiak12.org with questions.

North Forsyth (GA): North Forsyth HS has a varsity wide receivers position open. Teaching spot is SPED co-teaching. Must hold valid Georgia teaching certificate. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Robert Craft rcraft@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Southern Wayne (Dudley, NC): Southern Wayne HS is looking for a receivers coach. There is a Family and Consumer Science position and possibly more in the near future. Please send resume to head coach Frank Coston at coach.cost@gmail.com.

Appling County (GA): Appling County HS has a football opening with second sport possibilities including basketball, baseball, and track. Current teaching openings include Biology and Math with possible openings in PE and ISS. Looking for best fit for the Program. Please email resumes to Head Coach Jordan Mullis @ jordan.mullis@appling.k12.ga.us.