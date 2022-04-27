High School Scoop - Wednesday April 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for the Aquinas HS (GA) head coach James Leonard. his wife Katie, and son Hudson, who are recovering from an automobile accident over the weekend.

Jackson Hole (WY): Jackson Hole HS is looking for a new head football coach. Jackson has reached the state championship game each of the last two seasons. Jackson has a social studies, physical education (strength training), and English teaching positions open at the high school level. Jackson Hole High School is a school of 800 students and competes in the 3A classification in Wyoming. Jackson WY is adjacent to Grand Teton National Park and 30 minutes from Yellowstone National Park and is one of the most beautiful places in the country to live/work. If you are interested please reach out to activities director Mike Hansen mhansen@tcsd.org. For more information about our school district you can go to tcsd.org

Cedartown (GA): Cedartown HS, a 4A public school located just over an hour west of Atlanta, has Social Studies and Science teaching positions available. Applicants must hold a valid GA teaching license or be able to attain certification by August 2022. The coaching assignments will be best fit and offensive coordinator (Wing-T) is an option. Please email resumes to cedartownfootball@gmail.com.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora High School part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to add one, possibly two assistant coaches. (Preferably offensive or defensive skill positions.) Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us

William Blount (Maryville, TN): William Blount HS is in need of either a Defensive Line coach or an Outside Linebackers coach. We run a 3-4 system. The teaching position is in Social Studies. Interested send resumes to Head Coach Robert Reeves at robert.reeves@blountk12.org

Medford (MA): Medford HS is currently seeking 1-2 offensive coaches to add to the staff. Coaching experience preferred but not required. Compensation based on experience. Medford high school is 20 minutes outside of Boston with a rich football tradition. Interested candidates should reach out to adam.offit@gmail.com.

Bemidji (MN): Bemidji HS has a Varsity Assistant Coaching Position here at Bemidji HS. Looking for a defensive background, but can make adjustments for the right candidate. Also the possibility of Special Teams Coordinator for the right candidate. Bemidji HS is a Class 5A program (2nd largest classification) with a strong history of success on the gridiron. Bemidji Area Schools currently has teaching openings in: Art, Business, Elementary Education, English, Industrial Tech, Math, Music, Science, and Social Studies. Bemidji is a community of roughly 20,000 people set in the middle of Minnesota's "Lake Country". Located 3 1/2 hours North of the Twin Cities, Bemidji boasts over 300 lakes within a 30 mile circumference. Come for the Football, stay for the fishing! If interested, contact Head Coach Bryan Stoffel at bryan_stoffel@isd31.net

Winslow (AZ): Winslow HS has an Assistant Football Coaching /Possible Coordinator opening, Certified to teach in AZ or the ability to become certified in AZ preferred. Job openings in Math, Science, English, SPED, Chorus, Athletic Trainer & at the Jr. High, Elementary level. Please Email bguzman@wusd1.org



Glynn Academy (GA): Glynn Academy, a 6A public school an hour north of Jacksonville, has a social studies teaching position available. Applicants must hold a valid Georgia teaching license or be able to attain certification by August 2022. The coaching assignment will depend on the candidate, but coordinator positions are not an option. Please email resumes to Rocky.Hidalgo@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to add an assistant coach to the staff certified to teach Math (EX) and Science (DX). Interested coaches can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Osbourn (VA): Osbourn HS which is located 30 miles south of Washington DC in Manassas City, Va, is seeking qualified assistants. The positions available are Offensive Coordinator, QB, RB, and OL. There are multiple teaching positions open, and we can discuss this further during the interview process. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Our program is coming off the best season in over 12 years, and we look to continue to build moving forward. If you are interested in potential coaching opportunities, please contact Coach Cortez Whiting at cwhiting@mcpsva.org.

Rayburn (TX): Houston Chavez HS (TX) head coach Sergio Gonzalez has been named the new head coach.

Denton Guyer (TX): Defensive coordinator Reed Heim has been promoted to the head coaching post.

Carlsbad (NM): Carlsbad HS, a 6A High School in Carlsbad New Mexico is looking to fill three positions: Offensive skill (WR or RB), Junior Varsity Defensive position, and Head Freshman coach. All teaching positions available, but must be able to be certified by New Mexico Public Education Department. Carlsbad Municipal Schools is one of the top salary scales for teachers in the state. Please send Letter of Interest, Resume, and three professional references to Coach Oliver Soukup at CarlsbadFootballCavemen@gmail.com.

Texas City (TX): After four seasons as the head coach at La Marque HS (TX), Shone Evans has accepted the head coaching job.

Slaton (TX): Defensive coordinator Jacob Dangerfield has been promoted to athletic director / head coach.

Weimar (TX): Giddings HS (TX) head coach Wade Griffin is the new head coach and athletic director.

Leonard (TX): Sherman (TX) offensive coordinator Justin Dozier has been named head coach and athletic director.