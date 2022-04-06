High School Scoop - Wednesday April 6, 2022

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Heritage (Maryville, TN): Heritage is looking for an experienced Offensive Line Coach. Teaching job is available. Please email a resume to Offensive Coordinator Mike Rubino mrubino88@gmail.com.

Waverly (MI): Waverly High School in Lansing, Michigan has posted the head football coaching position. Waverly is a school of 965 students, playing the the very competitive Capital Area Activities Conference Blue (top) division. College/High School Coaching Experience is preferred. Teaching Positions are available in Science, Foreign Language, Sign Language or Elementary Teaching. Please send a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Casteele at scasteele@waverlyk12.net and fill out the application here.

Bethesda Academy (GA): Bethesda Academy, located in Savannah, GA is looking for a RB and LB Coach along with a Special Teams Coordinator. There are also teaching positions available. If you are interested, contact Antwain Turner (DM @antwainturner) or send your resume to antwain.turner@bethesdaacademy.org.

Beaumont (CA): Beaumont HS located in Beaumont, CA approximately 30 minutes west of Palm Springs off the I-10 FWY is currently looking for coaches to join our staff. We are looking for a WR, DB & Freshman assistant coaches. We currently have teaching positions open in the district in Special Education (Mild/Moderate), Math and Social Science. Great admin and community support. Beaumont is one of the fastest growing communities in Southern California and is remaining a 1 High School district. For more information please email jsteinberg@beaumontusd.k12.ca.us.

Kissimmee Liberty (FL): Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida is looking to hire assistant football coaches for both sides of the ball. Offensive Coordinator position is possible for the right candidate. There are several teaching opportunities right now and for the 2022-2023 school year. Must-have Florida teaching certificate or the ability to obtain one. Interested candidates should send resumes and references. Head Football Coach Brett Munroe at Brett.Munroe@osceolaschools.net.

Nettleton (AR): Nettleton High School is looking for an experienced Offensive Line Coach. Teaching field is Social Studies. Nettleton is a 5A school located in northeast Arkansas. Please email a resume to Head Coach Steven Hampton at Steven.hampton@nettletonschools.net.

Eastern View (VA): Eastern View football is looking to add at least 2 assistant coaches to the staff- WRs coach and either LB or DL coach depending on best fit. JV head coach is a possibility for the right candidate. We have several immediate teaching openings within the building, and we will most likely have more this coming summer. Our current openings are- biology, environmental science, physics, math, SPED, FACS, and English. We also have paraprofessional openings. If interested, please send contact head coach Brian Lowery at blowery@ccpsweb.org with your resume.

Katy St. John XXIII College Prep (TX): St John XXIII College Prep in Katy, TX is looking for a DL and a DB coach. Currently these are stipend only positions. Possible teaching positions may become available in the future. 2 years + coaching DL or DB’s at a varsity level. Looking for high character, spiritual people who will help us achieve our goal of teaching boys to become responsible young men. Please contact Clay Richardson at crichardson@sj23lions.org.

Center Point (AL): Center Point High School has an OC/QB immediate Position opening attached to ISS unit. If interested email resume to HC George Bates. gbates@jefcoed.com.



Bishop Brady (NH): Brendan Johnson has been named the head coach at his alma mater.

North Attleboro (MA): Mike Strachan has been named the head coach at his alma mater.

Palm Beach Central (FL): Palm Beach Central is looking for a linebacker coach for the spring and fall. Someone willing to learn. High energy quality coach with experience with great athletes. teaching positions will be available in the fall. Email resumes to kevin.thompson@palmbeachschools.org.

Pike (IN): Pike High School located in Indianapolis, IN is looking for coaches for the following positions: QB, WR, and OL. Teaching positions are available for Math, English, Social Studies, Science, and Special Education. Pike competes in the MIC Conference. All interested candidates should contact head coach Mike Brevard at michaelbrevard@gmail.com.

Hoke County (NC): Hoke County High School is currently looking for the following varsity coaches. Wide receiver, running back and linebacker coaches. Teaching openings are available with the exception of P.E. Please contact head coach George Small with interest and/ or resumes: george.small@hcs.k12.nc.us.

Kuna (ID): Kuna High School (Kuna, ID), is looking for assistant football coaches. Available teaching positions include: PE, Science and Special Education. Please send resume to HC Jeff Schank at jaschank@kunaschools.org.

Fenwick (IL): Located just outside of downtown Chicago in Oak Park, Fenwick competes in the Chicago Catholic League and plays against some of the top high schools in the country. We are currently the defending CCL White and IL 5A State Champions, and have sent several players to the DI level and have more coming up. We are seeking an Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator to lead our defensive units. We will have in-house positions available in PE and Math, and likely Social Studies and English as well. Any coaches interested are encouraged to send in their resumes to Head Coach Matt Battaglia at mbattaglia@fenwickfriars.com.