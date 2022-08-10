High School Scoop - Wednesday August 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Muskegon Heights (MI): Van Parker, who resigned over the weekend, has accepted the wide receivers job at Nebraska Kearney (D-II).

Cedar Grove (GA): Cedar Grove HS is still looking for a game for week 1 8/19. Please contact Head Coach John Adams if interested. If no answer please shoot a text. 678-520-3375