Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut 8-3-22

QwikCut: QwikCut has a platform for every sport and stat breakdowns for all major sports. Player grading, advanced playbook, and ad-free highlights… QwikCut has it all! Sign up during August and your varsity team will get Double the Storage. Don’t wait, this is a great deal! Click here to get started.

Muskegon Heights (MI): Van Parker, who resigned over the weekend, has accepted the wide receivers job at Nebraska Kearney (D-II).

Cedar Grove (GA): Cedar Grove HS is still looking for a game for week 1 8/19. Please contact Head Coach John Adams if interested. If no answer please shoot a text. 678-520-3375

You May Like

CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 9, 2022

By Doug Samuels23 hours ago
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 8, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 8, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 5, 2022
RII Sports August

High School Scoop - Thursday August 4, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 4, 2022
QwikCut 8-3-22

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 3, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 3, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 2, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 2, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 1, 2022
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 29, 2022