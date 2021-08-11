High School Scoop - Wednesday August 11, 2021

Barron Collier (FL): Barron Collier HS is looking for assistant football coach. We have two English positions available. Varsity experience is preferred. Please email resumes and references to Athletic Director Derek Woods at woodsd3@collierschools.com.

Weaver (CT): Weaver HS, in Hartford, CT has named Jude Kelly as their new head coach. Kelly is a long time Connecticut HS Coach with 250 career wins at East Catholic, Southington and St. Paul High Schools. He has won 4 State Championships.



Mitchell (CO): Mitchell HS is looking for a two assistant positions to start ASAP. We are looking for a OL/DL coach, and possible linebacker coach. We faculty positions and ISS openings at this time. Great opportunity for a young coach wanting to learn Alex Gibbs’ wide zone. If interested contact HC Jason Cauley at jason.cauley@d11.org.