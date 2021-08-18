High School Scoop - Wednesday August 18, 2021

Rittman (OH): Rittman HS has an opening for a paid assistant coach on offense. Coaching or playing experience preferred, but not neccessary. Full Time building substitute teacher position is currently open. Looking to fill the position immediately. Please email a letter of interest to Head Coach Trent Shaffer at ritt_tshaffer@tccsa.net.

Tavares (FL): Tavares HS has an immediate opening for an assistant coach. Our primary needs are LB or QB coach. We have an opening that is HOPE/Avid. Any interested candidates should email Coach Kraemer at kraemert@lake.k12.fl.us. We are looking to fill this position fast.