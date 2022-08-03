High School Scoop - Wednesday August 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Liberty (Kissimmee, FL): Liberty HS is looking for a few coaches and a coordinator position for the right candidate . Experience is not needed but preferred. If you are interested in these positions, please send resumes to sqcc38@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

Hamilton County (Jasper, FL): Hamilton County HS is looking for a game October 7th or 21st, due to a late cancellation. If interested, please contact head coach Kirkland Mitchell Kirkland.mitchell@hamiltonfl.com. We could play home or away.

American Heritage (Palm Beach, FL): American Heritage-Palm Beach is looking for a Defensive Line coach to join the staff. A permanent substitute position is available for the right individual. Salaries start at 40K per year and increase based on education, certifications, and teaching experience. Athletic stipends are also available throughout the year. Full-time faculty are also afforded a free education for their children at the #1 rated private school in the state of Florida. Come live in PARADISE! All interested candidates please send your resume to christopher.munoz@ahschool.com.

Lowndes (GA): Lowndes HS has an assistant coaching job with a Health / PE opening. Start immediately. Interested candidates contact zachgrage@lowndes.k12.ga.us