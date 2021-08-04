High School Scoop - Wednesday August 4, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
640x300_August

Murrieta Mesa (CA): Murrieta Mesa HS is looking to add several Offensive and Defensive Position Coaches to their staff for the upcoming 2021 Fall Season. Social Science Teaching position available. Please e-mail your resume to Darrel Turner if interested at dturner@murrieta.k12.ca.us.

 Kileen Shoemaker (TX): Killeen Shoemaker is looking for a week 3 game September 3rd, 2021. Interested programs can contact Stevie.Moore@killeenisd.org.

