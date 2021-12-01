High School Scoop - Wednesday December 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ogemaw Heights (MI): Ogemaw Heights HS is looking for an experienced Varsity Defensive Coordinator. There are teaching positions available in Math, Science, Visual Arts, and Special Education. Please contact Head Coach, Chad Miller at janechadinc@comcast.net.

Laurel Highlands (Uniontown, PA): Laurel Highlands HS is looking to hire 2 Varsity Assistant coaches. One QB coach and one defensive assistant. Interested applicants please send a resume to Head Coach Rich Kolesar at Richard.Kolesar@lhsd.org by Saturday December 11, 2021.

North Greene (TN): North Greene HS is looking for volunteer assistant coaches for the 2022 season. All positions will be considered with preferences for the QB & Secondary position. There are no teaching positions at this time. North Greene is a small school with over 300 students who competes in Class 1A in East Tennessee. We just completed a remarkable rebuilding year, earning a TSSAA playoff berth for the first time in ten years. We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches who understand what it takes to build and sustain a championship program. We value our players and coaches time. We have intense short practices where we value rest and recovery. We demand great intensity, execution, and effort during the snap, then we give ourselves time to recover in order to perform at the highest level. Those who are interested in being a part of North Greene building a championship program, email Head Coach, Eric Tilson, using the Subject Line - Go North Greene Huskies! at eric.tilson@gcstn.org.

Barstow (CA): Barstow HS has an opening for our Head Football Coaching position. Interest applicants should apply online at https://www.edjoin.org. We have multiple teaching positions available. Candidates should also email resumes to Athletic Director, Vince Williams, at vince_williams@busdk12.com

Norwich Free Academy (CT): Jason Bakoulis has stepped down from the head coaching job to spend more time with his family.

Bayside (FL): Bayside HS, located in Beautiful Palm Bay, Florida has several immediate openings for on campus positions. We are looking for experienced coaches on both sides of the ball who understand the grind of a successful program. Coach Broomfield is entering his 5th Season and has very talented team returning for 2022! We are looking for an Offensive Coordinator with a strong background with the Offensive line. Also, we are looking for a Wide receivers, Quarterbacks, and Defensive coaches. Our on-campus positions that are open immediately are Biology, Social Worker and 2 IA positions. We can work with individuals who are not certified in the field but must be right fit! Contact Coach Broomfield at Broomfield.Corey@brevardschools.org include resume.

Gainesville (GA): Per source, head Rabun County HS (GA) head coach Jaybo Shaw is leaving for the head coaching job at Gainesville HS.

Littleton (MA): Longtime head coach Mike Lynn has decided to step down.

Lee County (GA): Lee County HS in Leesburg, GA is looking for games on the following dates. August 19, Sept 9 and Oct 14. Willing to do a home and home or discuss a buyout. If interested please e-mail fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast High School, an 8A program in Palm Coast, Florida located 8 minutes from the beach is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Defensive Coordinator, Secondary Coach, Defensive Line, and Junior Varsity/ Freshmen Coaches. Our first year teacher salary is 48,000$. There are immediate openings in Math, Special Education and Spanish. We also have multiple para professional/ security openings. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education.Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com