High School Scoop - Wednesday December 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cypress Bay (FL): Cypress Bay HS, located in Weston, FL is looking for an experienced DC with a minimum of 4 years experience as a DC. Teaching positions may be available. Cypress Bay plays in District 4m in Broward County Florida. We are looking to build on last year’s success after making the playoffs. Please forward resumes to bretmichael.hood@browardschools.com.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking to add an assistant coach - position flexible. This position will oversee all of strength and conditioning for CP athletics, including one class for athletes during the school day so looking for a dynamic and engaging leader. Anticipated opening in PE. Interested candidates can contact Doug Samuels at dsamuels@cppschools.com with their resume.

North Branch (MI): North Branch HS is looking for a dynamic head coach. We are a Division 4 schoo with an enrollment of 679 with 5 consecutive playoff appearances. All applications must be submitted through this link.

Branham (San Jose, CA): Branham HS has an immediate need for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator & multiple Varsity positional coaches. On-campus jobs will be open at the end of the school year. Interested coaches can send their resumes to Coach Johnson at Branhamfball@gmail.com.

Robinson (Tampa Bay, FL): Former Wharton HS (FL) head coach Mike Williams is the new head coach, per Joey Knight.

Buford (GA): Buford HS is looking for a Spring Scrimmage on May 18th or 19th. We are also in need of a Week 1 regular season game on August 18th. Regular season game needs to be a home game. Travel Stipend is up for discussion if the team has to travel more than a usual instate game distance. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Bryant Appling at bryant.appling@bufordcityschools.org.

Paetow (TX): David Hicks Sr. has been formally announced as new head coach and campus athletic director.

Independence (KS): Independence HS s is looking for an energetic assistant coach that is willing to commit to a year-round football program including winter and summer weights. There are multiple opportunities inside the building to teach including social studies, potential math, and potential FACS. We also have other positions for applicants without a teaching license. We are coming off our first year as a staff and are beginning the rebuilding process with a lot of young talent. Opportunities at Offensive, Defensive, or Special Teams Coordinator for the right candidate. We pay well and have an extremely supportive administration. OL experience is a plus, but will take the best candidate available. Looking for kid magnets! Send resume, references, and other materials to Head Football Coach Robert Henderson at rhenderson@indyschools.com.

Boca Raton (FL): Boca Raton HS is looking to hire position coaches for the upcoming 2023 season. Looking to fill positions on Offense and Defense (QB, WR, RB, DL, LB). Other positions available for right candidates. Also there are OC/ DC spots for the right candidate. There are some jobs available on campus along with some teaching positions. Please send all resumes to Head Coach, Alex Savakinas at alexander.savakinas@palmbeachschools.org.