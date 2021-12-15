High School Scoop - Wednesday December 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: Analyze, teach and execute with an all-in-one platform.

North Forsyth (Cumming, GA): North Forsyth HS had a SPED opening starting in January. Coaching needs are OL and WRs. Email resumes to rcraft@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Ultimate Strike Plate: Hand placement and hand fighting are the most important part of maintaining or shedding blocks. The Ultimate Strike Plate gives you a WINNING edge by allowing your players 4,000+ additional hand strikes each year (no partner needed). Click on this link for additional information and order now for free shipping.

Brookland (AR): Brookland Public Schools has an opening for Sr. High Football Assistant. Position flexible but prefer OL/DL. Second sport TBD. All certifications considered. If interested please contact HC Eric Munoz at emunoz@bpsbearcats.com

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte in Spencer, NC, is seeking 2 qualified Defensive Assistants. The positions available are Defensive Line and Defensive Backs. We have the ability to move our staff around for the best fit. The current opening is Social Studies for a January start. There are possible openings in Math and Science. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Please send resume to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com

Riverside Military Academy (GA): Riverside Military Academy is looking for an experienced offensive and defensive line coach, that can also coach multiple sports. We have a few open full time positions in the disciplines of (*math, science and possibly social studies - Spring 2022). If interested, please send a résumé (coaching and teaching) to head coach Nick Garrett at ngarrett@riversidemilitary.com.

Palm Harbor University HS (FL): Palm Harbor University High School is currently looking for a Varsity offensive line coach. There is a PE opening currently in the school and the applicant would begin teaching second semester. To apply online use this link. Email Head Coach Michael Mullaney at mullaneym@pcsb.org if interested. The deadline is 12/21.

Chamberlain (FL): Sickles HS (Tampa, FL) head coach Patrick Murphy has left to take the head coaching job at Chamberlain HS.

Arlington Sam Houston (TX): Head coach Anthony Criss has accepted a new role at the school and the head coaching job is open.

Spain Park (AL): Tim Vakakes has been named head coach.