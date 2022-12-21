High School Scoop - Wednesday December 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Catholic High (Baton Rouge, LA): West Feliciana head coach Hudson Fuller has been named head coach at Catholic High. Fuller previously served as offensive coordinator at Catholic prior to becoming head coach at West Fel.

DeKalb ISD (TX): Troy Zeringue, who served as defensive coordinator last year, has been promoted to head coach.

River Dell (Oradell, NJ): River Dell HS is seeking an offensive line coach. River Dell has complied a record of 111-30 over the past 12 years including 16 straight appearances in the State Sectional Semi Finals. Please Contact head coach DJ Nimphius at coach.nimphius@riverdell.org.

Chelsea (MI): Longtime athletic director Brad Bush has stepped down to become an assistant director for the MHSAA. Before becoming AD, Bush enjoyed a successful two-decade run as the head coach at Chelsea.

Servite (CA): Per source, Servite HS is hiring Chris Reinert. Reinert was an analyst at Colorado and was elevated to special teams coordinator following the dismissal of Karl Dorrell.

Venice (FL): Venice HS is looking for a game 9-8/9-15/9-22 please email coach Peacock if you are interested john.peacock@sarasotacountyschools.net.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans) has an opening for two defensive assistant coaches (LBs / DBs, DL) and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year.Interested applicants should contact defensive coordinator Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

Coginchaug (CT): Per source, Coginchaug co-op head coach Mike Eagle has resigned after three seasons.



Hudson (NH): Head coach Dan McAnespie has decided to retire.