High School Scoop - Wednesday December 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: Analyze, teach and execute with an all-in-one platform.

Charlotte (FL): Fighting Tarpons head coach Wade Taylor has stepped down.

Santaluces (FL): Former Champagnat Catholic (FL) head coach Hector Clavijo III has been named the new head coach of the program.

Cedar Springs (MI): Cedar Springs HS is looking to hire a defensive coordinator and one defensive assistant (DL or DB). Cedar Springs (Enrollment apprx. 1100 Students) competes in the highly competitive OK Conference, and over the last 5 seasons Cedar has compiled a 40-13 record with multiple Conference & District Championships. We anticipate multiple teaching openings for next school year. We have based out of an Odd front with multiple coverage structures behind it, and we would like to stay within that framework. Interested applicants should email all inquiries to Head Coach Gus Kapolka at akapolka56@gmail.com.

McIntosh (Peachtree City, GA): Viera HS (FL) head coach Derek Smith has been named head coach.

Jeannette (PA): Jeannette has hired Thomas Paulone, Jr. as new head football coach. He replaces Roy Hall who resigned at end of this past season.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Bastrop (TX): Bastrop HS is currently looking to fill multiple coaching positions. Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line, Offensive Coordinator (Must have knowledge of Spread/RPO Schemes) and Offensive Line. Positions are available to start in January. Previous experience is preferred. If interested send your resumes to csherrod@mpsb.us