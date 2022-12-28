High School Scoop - Wednesday December 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform.

Westminster (Miami, FL): Patrick Wennin has accepted the head coach role for Westminster Christian School in Miami, Fl, and is looking for coaches, mostly on the defensive side, to help build the program and create the right culture for our student athletes. JV and Varsity roles available. We do not have full time jobs available at the moment but can re-visit that towards the end of spring. We have a few coaching positions outside of football depending on skillset and experience. Please email HC Patrick Wennin at pwennin@wcsmiami.org.

Leto (Tampa, FL): Leto HS is looking to hire coaches for the 2023 season. We are specifically looking for Varsity OL, QB, DL, and LB coaches. We are also looking to build an entire JV Staff. JV coordinator positions are perfect for young coaches looking to become varsity coordinators and/or head coaches in the future. We anticipate on campus vacancies in the fall but will not know specifics until late winter or early spring. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Ron Perisee (Ronald.perisee@hcps.net)

Jackson Academy (MS): Jackson Academy is accepting applications for Defensive Coordinator. They are looking for an experienced coach that has passion and energy for coaching young men at a high level. Second sport optional and no classroom prep responsibilities. Please send resumes or questions to Head Coach Aubrey Blackwell at ablackwell@jacksonacademy.org.