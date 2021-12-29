Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
High School Scoop - Wednesday December 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pasco (FL): Pasco HS is lookingto add one more defensive minded position coach that could potentially be the weight lifting coach as well. Candidates that have a Florida PE/Health cert are encouraged to apply. Please email afreeney@pasco.k12.Fl.us if interested.

Chesnee (SC): Chesnee HS located in Spartanburg, SC, has openings for assistant football coaches (positions TBD). Current teaching positions in math and science are available in the fall of 2022. If interested, email resume to Head Football Coach Clay Lewis at alan.lewis@spart2.org.

Miami Southridge (FL): Miami Southridge HS, located in South Miami Dade County, FL is looking for a defensive coordinator. We have multiple teaching positions available now (except PE). We are looking for candidates with experience and passion for the defensive side of the ball. Prior college or high school coaching experience preferred. . If interested, please email resume to Coacheja3@gmail.com.

Frederick Douglas (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass HS will have at least 2 openings on our 2022 staff. One of the position is Inside Linebackers, and the other will be Freshman OC/OL if possible. Teaching positions are unknown at this time and paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. Frederick Douglass is (55-9) in the first 5 seasons of existence and 2 state runner-up finishes. If interested please send resumes to Head Football Coach Nathan McPeek at nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Monroe (MI): The head coaching position is open and has been posted.

St. Patrick (Chicago, IL): Luke Mertens, a 1994 graduate, has been tabbed to lead the program.

