High School Scoop - Wednesday December 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking to add 2 position coaches to our staff. No coordinator duties available. On offense we need to add a RB coach. Defensively we are looking for the best fit with preference to a DB coach. We are a city school system with a higher pay scale than surrounding county districts; payscale found here. We are located in East TN 30 minutes to University of Tennessee and an hour to the Smoky Mountains. We will have teaching positions available for the 2023-2024 school year, but no January openings. Interested applicants email resumes to Head Coach Gary Dugger at gmdugger@lenoircityschools.net.

Leto (Tampa, FL): Leto HS is seeking assistant coaches for the 2023 season. We are looking for position coaches on both sides of the ball. We are coming off a building year and we will return key pieces on both offense and defense. Teaching positions may become available in the spring. Leto HS is in the heart of the Tampa Bay metro area mere minutes from all that makes living in Florida special. Interested candidates may send resumes and references to Head Coach Ron Perisee at ronald.perisee@hcps.net.

Central Catholic (MA): Chuck Adamopoulos is retiring after 204 wins and 3 Massachussets Super Bowl titles.

Crespi (CA): Fresno State defensive quality control coach Brad Vonnahme has been hired to lead the program.

Wakefield (Arlington, VA): Wakefield HS is seeking assistant football coaches for the fall 2023 season for Varsity, JV, and Freshman teams. All positions will be considered, including possible Defensive Coordinator, JV HC and FR HC. Multiple teaching positions are available. Arlington Public Schools offers one of the most lucrative pay scales in the country. Interested candidates should email their football and teaching resumes to Head Football Coach Darrell Weeks at darrell.weeks@apsva.us.

St. John's College (Washington, DC): St. John’s College High School is a private Catholic school located in Northwest Washington, DC. St. John’s is part of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) which is one of the countries most elite conferences. St. John’s is currently seeking to a hire a Varsity Linebackers Coach to join the school’s football program. Candidates should have a willingness to learn film breakdown, practice planning, game planning, and recruiting. Applicants should be committed to partaking in a year round program that is passionate about developing student-athletes on and off the field. If you are interested in this opportunity to assist with creating a culture that will exemplify the standard of excellence, please send your resume to mward@stjohnschs.org.

Peddie (NJ): Peddie HS is seeking multiple Varsity assistant position coaches for the 2023 season (QB/OL/WR/LB/DL) All Positions will be paid stipends. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Anthony Fontana with your resume and references to afontana@peddie.org.

Ozark (MO): Ozark HS is currently accepting applications for a head football coach. Interested applicants should apply online along with sending a resume and letter of interest to AD Yancey Little at yanceylittle@ozarktigers.org.

Heritage (Conyers, GA): Heritage HS is looking for an OL, QB, DL, LB, DB coach. All content areas, paraprofessionals, and community coaches will be considered. Send resumes to hhspatriotsfootball@gmail.com.

Midland Valley (SC): Midland Valley HS is looking for an off and def asst for the 2023 season. We will return 17 starters. All positions will be considered looking for the best fit. Teaching positions are Math and Science with others in the future. Please send resumes to echaptman@acpsd.net.



