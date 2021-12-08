High School Scoop - Wednesday December 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Orange Park (FL): Head coach Tom MacPherson is not returning to Orange Park for the 2022 season. He spent six seasons with the school.

Menlo-Atherton (CA): Menlo-Atherton HS is looking for Varsity assistant coaches, including, but not limited to: Defensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers Coach, and Linebackers Coach. Prior coordinating experience needed for the DC position at the varsity or collegiate level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to head coach Chris Saunders at csaunders@seq.org. These positions are stipend only at the moment, but teaching positions might come available in the spring.

Philip Simmons (Charleston, SC): Philip Simmons HS is looking for a varsity football coach. We have an immediate teaching position open for Business Education/ Career and Technology Education which includes business and computer technology classes. For the football position, varsity coaching experience or higher is a plus but not required. A CDL is preferred and your willingness to get one (training will be paid for) is a strong plus. All coaching positions will be considered for the varsity program as we are willing to shuffle the staff for the right candidate. You should look on our website at https://www.bcsdschools.net/Page/24315 to see all openings and for any and all inquiries about salary compensation. Please send a cover letter and resume to Head Coach Eric Bendig at bendige@bcsdschools.net.

Mechanicsville (Hanover County, VA): Mechanicsville HS in Hanover County is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Please send cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Tripp Metzger by email at cmetzger@hcps.us. Please visit the Hanover County Public Schools website (www.hcps.us) to begin the application process for the County. The deadline to apply is December 30th.

Duluth (GA): Duluth HS is looking for assistant coaches at OL, WR, DL, and LB. All certs will be considered EXCEPT for PE. Duluth is coming off their first playoff season in 27 years. Candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please send resume to Assistant Head Coach, Darren Sbraga at d_sbraga@yahoo.com.

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS (FL) is 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach. We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, OL/DL, LB and DB, other position coaches may be considered for the right candidate. Teaching positions will be available come fall in ESE, Math, and Social Studies. We have an immediate opening for a guidance counselor. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org.

Bishop Dunne (Dallas, TX): Bishop Dunne Catholic School has multiple coaching openings at the Varsity and MS level and is looking for qualified candidates on both sides of the ball (BEST FIT). No full-time positions currently, STIPEND only. If interested, please send a resume to Head Coach Nathan Slaughter at nslaughter@bdcs.org.

Brookstone (GA): Head coach Blair Harrison has been let go, per source.