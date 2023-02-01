High School Scoop - Wednesday February 1, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Patton (Morganton, NC): Patton HS is looking for Offensive and Defensive coaches for the 2023 season. Special consideration will be given to an Offensive Coordinator. Coaching positions can be moved around for best fit. Teaching jobs expected in Social Studies and EC. If interested please contact Head Football Coach Steven Goggio at stevengoggio@burke.k12.nc.us.

Hilton Head (SC): Hilton Head Island HS has openings on the Varsity football staff. Looking for assistant football coaches who are student athlete driven, motivated and understand the time and effort that is required for growing and maintaining a football program. We have openings on both sides of the ball including OC and have flexibility to move guys around if another fit works better. This is a year round commitment with the expectation that candidates will participate in the off season program, spring football, summer conditioning and attend camps and clinics (we cover costs) to continue to further their coaching knowledge. We have multiple teaching opportunities at the High School, however We DO NOT have PE openings and we cannot offer temporary certification. We also have Para-pro assistant positions available as well. We are looking for coaches with previous coaching experience at the High School or Collegiate level preferred. Time to put into program and ability to coach positive are key. If interested please send resume to Head Football Coach BJ Payne at Russell.payne@beaufort.k12.sc.us.

Aldine Eisenhower (TX): Eric Jackson will not return for a sixth season leading the program, Matt Stepp tweets.

Fort Dorchester (SC): Two weeks after he initially resigned, Steve LaPrad has been reinstated as head coach and will return for a fifth season leading the program.

Saint Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ): Saint Joseph Regional HS is looking for two games week 0 (August 25th) and week 1 (Labor Day Weekend). Willing to travel one of the weekends. Please reach out to head coach Dan Marangi at marangid@sjrnj.org.