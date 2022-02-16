High School Scoop - Wednesday February 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Longtime Dover-Sherborn HS (MA) head coach Thomas Marlborough has passed. Please join us in praying for his family.

Trivium Prep (AZ): Trivium Prep in Goodyear AZ is looking for high character, high energy assistant coaches for the 2022 high school season. All positions are open for the right fit, including Defensive coordinator. We have won our region 4 of the last 5 years and are looking to grow this program. If interested, please send resumes and references to Head Coach Stephen Hemming by email or text at 480-865-5916 coachhemming@gmail.com.

Fairview (OH): Jon McCord, who has been an assistant with the program the past eight seasons, is the new head coach at Fairview HS.

Colonel Crawford (OH): Head coach Ryan Teglovic has stepped down after leading the team for 14 seasons.

Russell (KS): Russell HS, located in North Central Kansas, is looking for a Head Football Coach. We are looking for a world class educator that has a vision for building and sustaining a program of excellence. Specifically, Russell USD 407 is looking for a coach that understands the importance of building a collaborative relationship with the community, creating enthusiasm with our youth, the importance of implementing a rigorous strength and conditioning program; and to develop our student-athletes to instill a culture of competition, service, and post secondary success. The ideal candidate will have experience in working with students of diversity, previous coordinator and/or head coaching experience, and has experience developing programs to compete at the highest levels. Interested candidates please contact Mr. Josh Stephenson, Principal via email: jstephenson@usd407.org and/or Mr. Gaylon Walter, Interim Athletic Director via email: gwalter@usd407.org

Mark Twain (Center, MO): Mark Twain HS has a varsity assistant football position open. We currently have a Special Education position open in the district and others could come open as the year progresses. Mark Twain competes in the Eastern Missouri Conference and had a 10-2 (6-1) record last season. Interested coaches can contact aleake@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.

New Fairfield (CT): Greg Schwarz has been hired to lead the program. He replaces Anthony Fata who stepped down after 12 seasons.

Heritage (Maryville, TN): Heritage HS is accepting resumes for coaches looking to coach on the defensive side of the ball. Possible Co- coordinator spot available. Teaching positions are available in district. Please send Resume to Joe Osovet at josovet@yahoo.com.

Marietta (GA): Marietta HS has an opening for a 9th grade head coach with additional varsity responsibilities on Friday night. There are teacher vacancies in numerous subject areas. Please send your resume to Head Coach Richard Morgan at rmorgan@marietta-city.k12.ga.us.

New Hampton (NH): New Hampton (NH): New Hampton School is looking for a highly qualified defensive coordinator. New Hampton School is an independent boarding school located in central New Hampshire. The school has openings in History and Math. If interested, please send cover letter, resume, and recommendations to Head Coach Ed Kiley at ekiley@newhampton.org.

Liberty North (MO): Head coach Greg Jones has resigned after five years leading the program to join Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon.

Brevard (NC): Brevard HS, a 2A school, in Western North Carolina is looking to hire assistant coaches for the upcoming year. Looking for the best fit. Coaches need to be committed to year-round development of the program and players. All certifications are welcome to apply. Lateral Entry could also be possible for the right candidate. There will be teaching openings in the building for the 22-23 school year. Applicants please email resumes to Head Coach Luke Coleman at lcoleman@tcsnc.org.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Florida) is looking for position coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball including: DL, QBs, RBs. We play an independent schedule including out of state games and have an extremely talented roster. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org. Please specify if you would need an on campus position. Both stipend only positions and on campus teaching positions are possible