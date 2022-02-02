High School Scoop - Wednesday February 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Onsted (MI): Head coach Dan Terryberry has announced his decision to step down.

Jefferson Morgan (WV): Jefferson Morgan HS is looking for an assistant varsity coach, DL or LB. No teaching jobs available. If interested, contact coach Shane Ziats at shane.ziats@k12.wv.us.

Lake Oconee Academy (GA): Lake Oconee Academy is a public charter school in Georgia TRS in Greensboro, GA (40 mins to Athens, 60 mins to Macon, 35 mins to Milledgeville) We are in Year 2 of the program and will play a full varsity schedule (non-region) and 7 game Middle School schedule. We currently have PE, 7th grade math, MS Spanish, and 3rd grade science. Please contact me at drew.anthony@lakeoconeeacademy.org or text me at 770-289-4856. All positions are negotiable including coordinator jobs. Young college graduates, local retired, and minorities are encouraged to apply. QB coach, special teams, and OL will be given extra consideration.

Hermitage (VA): Hermitage HS is looking to clean up some detail of an almost efficient offense with a quality WR Coach/Pass Game Coordinator that understands spread concepts and passing game. This position does come with a stipend and opportunities for growth within the staff. Also looking for a strength and conditioning Coach that has experience in developing an off-season program and in-season lifting schedule. Please contact Coach Jean-Pierre at tjpierre1@henrico.k12.va.us.

Apopka (FL): Apopka HS is seeking qualified offensive coaches. Apopka is a nationally recognized program. All positions will be considered with Offensive Coordinator a possibility for highly qualified candidates. Teaching positions are flexible. Please contact head coach Jeff Rolson at jeffrey.rolson@ocps.net.

Mount Vernon (IL): Per source, Dan Mings has returned to the program as head coach.

Roncalli (IN): Head coach John Rodenberg has resigned.

St. Rita (IL): St. Rita High School located on the southwest side of Chicago is looking for a week 7 game. St. Rita would have to host the game. Please contact head football coach, Todd Kuska if interested. tkuska@stritahs.com.

Servite (CA): Servite HS is looking to hire a full-time, on-campus offensive coordinator. The position with co-teach three football strength and conditioning classes. Email resume to Troy Thomas at footballassistant@servitehs.org.

Brook Hill (Bullard, TX): Bullard TX, Brook Hill School is looking to for an opponent for our annual Warrior Bowl game for 2022 season. This will take place on August 26th or 27th. Brook Hill has an enrollment of 250 student and is located 12 miles south of Tyler in East Texas. Previously we have hosted teams from Florida and California. The visiting team will enjoy an experience including a service project, war museum tour, banquet and game. We are looking for school with similar enrollment. Please contact Scott Ryle at sryle@brookhill.org.

Newton (Covington, GA): Newton HS is in search of offensive line coach who is familiar with zone, power, counter concepts. Expertise in developing second level blocking. Wide receiver coach opening as well. Meticulous approach to developing the ability to catch the and execute concepts. Send your resume to grant.camiel@k12.ga.us.

Clarkdale (MS): After four seasons, the school has parted ways with head coach Jason Soules.

Linden (MI): Chad Williams has been announced as the new head coach.