High School Scoop - Wednesday February 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking to fill a few assistant coaching positions. Both offensive and defensive openings. Possible teaching positions in the building, but nothing clear at this point. Comstock Park had the biggest single-season turnaround in the state this past fall, going from 1-6 to 9-1. Interested programs can contact head coach Doug Samuels at dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Our Lady of the Lakes (MI): Head coach Jeff Glynn has announced his resignation after one season.

Baldwin (Milledgeville, GA): Baldwin HS is currently looking for a DL and RBs coach. We have positions open in our district in a number of areas including PE. If interested send a cover letter and resume to Coach Ward at jamoski.ward@baldwin.k12.ga.us.

Chamblee (GA): Chamblee HS, a 5A football program in Dekalb County, GA is looking for an offensive line coach. Chamblee was 9-1 last season and averaged 50 points a game. We are looking for a coach that brings a positive, enthusiastic mindset and is able to motivate players to excel. The teaching position is PE. You must be certified in GA or another state. We are NOT able to take alternative certifications. Please DO NOT apply if you are not currently certified in PE. Willingness to coach a 2nd sport will be a big plus. Please email resume to robert_swank@dekalbschoolsga.org.

Hilton Head Prep (SC): Dustin Etheridge, who coached the outside linebackers at Hammond (SC) during their state title run this past season, has been named head coach.

Trenton (FL): Trenton is looking for 1-2 assistant coaches, positions are “best fit” on both sides of the ball. We currently have ESE positions and anticipate more for the 22-23 school year but no PE. Trenton HS has won two state championships and been a runner up in the past decade. If interested please contact Cameron Porch at 904-860-4205 or porchc@mygcsd.org

Bluffton (SC): Bluffton HS is looking for assistant coaches. All positions will be considered, must be a qualified teacher in a subject other than PE. No coordinator positions are available. Head Coach Hayden Gregory coming to Bluffton after winning a state championship as an assistant at Collins Hill (GA) and is looking for energetic, excited, and positive coaches to help him build a championship program at Bluffton. If interested please send resumes to haydengregory50@gmail.com.

Southport (Indianapolis, IN): Southport HS is looking to hire a QBs coach and a DBs coach. Openings in Math, Study Hall monitor, special education, and possibly more this fall. Interested coaches can contact abettag@perryschools.org.

Grand Blanc (MI): The head coaching job is open and applicants are also able to apply for the associate athletic director job as well. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Lee County (GA): Lee County HS in beautiful Leesburg, GA is looking for a asst varsity football coach on the defensive side of the ball with possible STC responsibility. Must be certified to teach in GA (any certification). If interested e-mail resume to fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS, part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to hire football coaches for the upcoming year. Preference to offensive line coaches but all positions considered. We will have English and Science teaching positions available for 22/23 school year and anticipate more openings in the future. Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Will be attending Orlando Glazier Clinics March 4th-6th. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Gooding (ID): Gooding HS is looking for a Head Football Coach. 3A school in Idaho that has been very successful including 8 district championships in the last 10 years and 6 state finishes. Teaching positions available. Please apply online at gsd231.org or email for more information Ryon Pope at ryon.pope@goodingschools.org

Ensworth (Nashville, TN): Ensworth HS is seeking an offensive line coach. The Offensive Line Coach will be assisting in developing offensive lineman, offensive game plan, enhancing Ensworth Football culture and overall program development. Interested applicants please submit your resume to Head Football Coach, Roc Batten at battenr@ensworth.com.

Center Point (AL): Center Point HS has an offensive coordinator position opening. If interested email resume to HC George Bates. gbates@jefcoed.com

Commerce (GA): Commerce HS is currently looking to fill a varsity assistant position. Coaching responsibilities will be aligned with the strength of the candidates coaching background. We have teaching openings in special education. Please send resumes to mark.hollars@commercecityschools.org.

Trevor G. Browne (AZ): Trevor G Browne HS located in Phoenix, AZ is looking for a Varsity Offensive Coordinator for the upcoming season. We have 8 full time teaching opportunities at TGB. Certifications in either Math or English would be required for the teaching opportunities. If interested send resume to Head Coach Francisco Rangel at frangel@phoenixunion.org.

North Bay Haven Charter (Panama City, FL): North Bay Haven Charter Academy (Panama City, FL) is seeking applicants for the position of Head Football Coach. The selected candidate will oversee, and be responsible, for all operations related to the football program. This will include both teams - JV and Varsity. The selected candidate is expected to be a full time on campus administrator. Head Coaching and Offensive/Defensive Coordinator experience preferred. Résumés will be accepted until Monday, March 11, 2022. Interviews are anticipated to begin Monday, March 21, 2022. Interested applicants need to forward a résumé and letter of interest to Athletic Director, Dustin Rennspies, rennsd@bayhaven.org. All applicants must officially apply for the position via this link.

Fort Pierce Westwood (FL): Fort Pierce Westwood Academy is looking for an offensive line coach. Teaching positions will be available in many subjects. Email Head Coach Chris Kokell at christopher.kokell@stlucieschools.org if interested.

Frostproof (FL): Frostproof High School (enrollment 630) in Frostproof, FL is looking for a Kickoff Classic opponent for August 19th at home and an away game on September 30th (week 6). Out of state games would be considered for adequate compensation. Please contact Head Coach Rod McDowell at 863-344-2652 if you’re interested.

Ruskin (Kansas City, MO): Ruskin HS has openings for assistant football coaches. Available teaching positions are posted on the Hickman Mills C-1 School District website, www.hickmanmills.org. If interested, please send a resume to head coach William Perkins at williamp@hickmanmills.org.

North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, FL): North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Fl is looking for a couple of assistant coaches. We will not have a teaching position available, but there will be a supplement included for coaching. We are looking for coaches that have a relationship with Christ, can share their testimony, build and maintain relationships, and have passion about football! Looking for a RB Coach or OLB Coach. If interested, please contact Coach Brent Hill at brenthill@nflchurch.com.



